St. Martin Secondary receives donation of laptops

Students of the St. Martin Secondary School are now better equipped to write this year’s CESC Examination thanks to a donation of seven laptops by the Dominica Secondary Schools Support Association ( DSSSA), a charity organization based in England.

During the handing over Ceremony held on the school grounds Wednesday April 17th, Principal of SMSS, Mrs. Andra Christian stated that the school is grateful for this donation which will significantly assist the schools computer labs, one of which was significantly damaged as a result of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

School Counsellor Thomas Holmes, who was instrumental in creating the link between the SMSS and the DSSSA, noted that following discussions with Mrs. Christian, the possibility of accessing new laptops for the school was explored. Within days of Holmes contacting the DSSSA, the organization responded by donating the laptops which are necessary for the upcoming examinations, many of which are to be done online.

The DSSSA was established after Dominicans based in the U.K recognized the needs of secondary students back home, according to DSSSA representative, Milner Francis who handed over the laptops.

Francis stated, “DASSSA raises funds through various initiatives such as walks and other fundraising events in order to provide this support.”

Francis, who is the owner of Premier Computing in Dominica, reminded the students that education is the key to their future and called on other organizations or persons who want to come on board to assist DASSSA to do so.