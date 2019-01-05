The Saint Mary’s Academy and Saint Mary’s Primary school’s 4-H Club is continuing its efforts to achieve its environment-friendly goals.

Students and teachers of the Saint Mary’s Academy (SMA) and Saint Mary’s Primary 4-H club hosted its annual Green Day Assembly on Friday 1st February, 2019 at the institution’s compounds.

Event Co ordinator of the Saint Mary’s Academy 4-H Club Ajay Lewis wants all members to maintain a healthy environment for their future and that of generations to come. He also commended the boys of the school, particularly the 4-H Club, for emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy environment.

He commended the members for taking the preservation of Dominica’s environment seriously and sharing in the responsibility. According to Lewis, “The Commonwealth of Dominica is a small island developing state located in the Caribbean region; we have been branded as the Nature Island for our unspoiled natural beauty and biodiversity. Unless we preserve our blessed environment given to us by God, we would not have this Nature Isle in years to come. Your brothers, your sisters will live in an environment that is not as beautiful as this.”

“Every one of us has a part to play to ensure that our country survives another 1200 centuries,” Lewis submitted.

He thus encouraged all members to make central in their lives the caretaking of their surroundings as what they do can either impact negatively or positively on the environment.