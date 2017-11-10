Kingstown-St. Vincent and the Grenadines, November 10 th , 2017: Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday November 10 th announced changes to the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hon. Camillo Gonsalves is now the Finance Minister; he will also continue as Minister of Economic Planning and Sustainable Development.

Hon. Saboto Caesar will add the portfolios of Industry, Labour and Bureau of Standards to his existing portfolio as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Rural Transformation.

Minister of Transport, Works, Urban Development and Local Government, Senator Hon. Julian

Francis will take on the further responsibility of Postal Services.

While, Minister of Education, Reconciliation and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon. St. Clair Prince will take on the added responsibility for Information, to include the Agency for Public Information and the National Broadcasting Corporation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will continue as Minister of National Security, Air and Sea Port Development, Immigration and Legal Affairs.

The changes to the Cabinet took effect from Friday November 10 th .

Prime Minister Gonsalves will outline further details of this and other national issues at a Press

Conference on Monday November 13 th at Cabinet Room beginning at 10:00 am.