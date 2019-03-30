Stabbing death in Woodford Hill

A Woodford Hill resident was killed in a stabbing incident which occurred in Woodford Hill earlier today, Dominica News online (DNO) can confirm.

According to reports which have been confirmed by the parliamentary representative for the Wesley constituency, Ezekiel Bazil, two men were involved in a confrontation and one stabbed the other resulting in his death. He said one individual from the village is assisting the police with their investigations in the matter.

Bazil said he was attending a meeting in the community when he was informed of what he described as a “very unfortunate thing for the community” and said it is something that villagers of Woodford hill would have preferred never to have happened either in their community or in any other part of Dominica.

He said this is a terrible tragedy for the families of both of the individuals involved in the incident.

“The family of the victim would obviously be mourning and be grieving and whichever individual maybe assisting the police and discussing with the police, their family would also be having a tough time,” Bazil stated. “So I extend my sympathies to the individuals and families involved in this matter.”

The Wesley MP said he hopes the situation will not escalate and will be quickly brought under control by law enforcement and that justice will prevail.

“I’m really saddened by the situation in the community,” Bazil lamented, “and will be meeting with the families ….to speak with them and to spend some time during the course of tomorrow and the days to come.”

DNO will follow this story and bring more information when it becomes available.