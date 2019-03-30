Stabbing death in Woodford Hill

Dominica News Online - Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 8:51 PM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

A Woodford Hill resident was killed in a stabbing incident which occurred in Woodford Hill earlier today, Dominica News online (DNO) can confirm.

According to reports which have been confirmed by the parliamentary representative for the Wesley constituency, Ezekiel Bazil, two men were involved in a confrontation and one stabbed the other resulting in his death. He said one individual from the village is assisting the police with their investigations in the matter.

Bazil said he was attending a meeting in the community when he was informed of what he described as a “very unfortunate thing for the community” and said it is something that villagers of Woodford hill  would have preferred never to have happened either in their community or in any other part of Dominica.

He said this is a terrible tragedy for the families of both of the individuals involved in the incident.

“The family of the victim would obviously be mourning and be grieving and whichever individual maybe assisting the police and discussing with the police, their family would also be having a tough time,” Bazil stated. “So I extend my sympathies to the individuals and families involved in this matter.”

The Wesley MP said he hopes the situation will not escalate and will be quickly brought under control by law enforcement and that justice will prevail.

“I’m really saddened by the situation in the community,” Bazil lamented, “and will be meeting with the families ….to speak with them and to spend some time during the course of tomorrow and the days to come.”

DNO will follow this story and bring more information when it becomes available.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.