Stabbing, shooting in Grand BayDominica News Online - Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 4:16 PM
Reports have reached Dominica News Online (DNO) of a stabbing and shooting incident in Tete Morne, Grand Bay.
It was alleged that a disruptive, mentally unstable man was shot by police, and one of the officers was stabbed during the scuffle.
DNO will continue to report as the story develops.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.