In the wake of Hurricane Maria, the worst natural disaster on record in Dominica, Starkey Hearing Foundation is committed to helping its displaced residents.

Employees from Starkey Hearing Foundation and Starkey Hearing Technologies came together with local partners, packing more than four 20-foot shipping containers with supplies including pre-packaged meals and canned foods, bottled water, baby supplies, batteries, flashlights, solar powered chargers, lanterns, tools and more.

For the past year, Starkey Hearing Foundation has delivered hearing care to more than 220 Dominica residents in need. With the Caribbean being the newest region to receive aid from the Starkey team, the foundation is committed to focus on the needs of the community in addition to hearing aids.

“True partners with the communities that we serve, the entire Starkey family was eager and ready to help when Hurricane Maria hit Dominica,” said Kirk Richards, Starkey Hearing Foundation international development director for the Caribbean region. “It has been a remarkable experience to see what our dedicated team members have been able to pull together for our friends in Dominica. Thanks to everyone’s support, we were able to provide the supplies and tools they need to help rebuild the country.”

“One of the most generous donations came from the Mediterranean Shipping Company, which provided transportation to move the supplies from Minnesota to Dominica,” said Brady Forseth, Starkey Hearing Foundation executive director of philanthropy. “We would like to thank everyone who donated money, volunteered their time, or sent supplies in support of the Hurricane Maria relief drive.”

All shipping containers have arrived in Dominica.

To find out how to be a recipient of the supplies donated by Starkey Hearing Foundation, please contact Marvlyn Birmingham and the Rotary Club of Dominica.