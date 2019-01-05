Statement by CARICOM Chairman on tweet by OAS Secretary-GeneralCARICOM - Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 10:27 PM
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) remains deeply concerned by the actions and statements of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States (OAS) which are outside the bounds of his remit as the Head of an international organisation.
His Tweet of 7 February 2019, associating himself with a suggestion that Dominica will not conduct free and fair upcoming elections is the latest manifestation of his inappropriate behaviour. Further, it is disturbing that without first consulting with the Government of Dominica, which is a Member State of the Organisation, he, as Secretary-General, should be associating himself with such an inference.
The Community once again calls on the Secretary-General to refrain from actions and statements which are beyond the competence of the Office and affect the impartiality of the Organisation which he has the privilege to lead.
