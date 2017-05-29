Statement by the PM Skerrit re hospitalization of Grand Fond MPPrime Minister Skerrit - Monday, May 29th, 2017 at 12:14 AM
I wish to confirm and to inform the country and in particular the residents of the Grand Fond Constituency that Honourable Ivor Stephenson, the Parliament Secretary in the Ministry of Health and the Member of Parliament for the Grand Fond Constituency, was hospitalized on Saturday morning after complaining of not feeling well.
He was admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital and on Saturday evening he was flown to Martinique for further medical examination and treatment. He is in stable condition and as time goes by if the need arises, I shall inform the country of his improvement.
I also want to ask the country to pray for his speedy and successful recovery and to also pray for his family as they go through this trying time dealing with the illness of a husband and of course a father and of course to the entire communities of Grand Fond, Riviere Cyrique and Morne Jaune.
So our prayers will continue to be with him and we are providing the fullest support to the family in all ways possible because certainly one can appreciate it is a very trying time for them. Just to indicate that he has been flown into Martinique and is undergoing further medical examination.
