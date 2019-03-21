By Hon. Lennox Linton, Parliamentary Opposition Leader

March 12, 2019

On this proud occasion of the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Peoples Republic of China, born out of our nation’s recognition and support of the One China Policy, the United Workers Party congratulates the Government and people of Dominica, and the Government and people of the Peoples Republic of China.

The Dominica-China relationship is one of the most important pillars of our foreign relations and we are deeply grateful to the Government and People of China for the many contributions made so far to our national development.

During this fifteen year partnership, we have witnessed very commendable development of the bilateral relationship and fruitful cooperation in many fields. Specifically, our country has benefitted immensely from the many capital projects which have enhanced our infrastructure for better social services and sustainable economic growth. The focus on human resource development has trained hundreds of Dominicans at tertiary level, and the people-to-people exchanges have fostered closeness among our peoples and better appreciation and understanding of the cultural attributes of both countries.

The Peoples Republic has been very attentive to our extreme vulnerability to natural disasters and on behalf of the people of Dominica we express our heartfelt gratitude to China for its timely and generous commitments following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015, and the devastating onslaught of Hurricane Maria in 2017. These caring acts of solidarity during our hours of need underscore the integrity of the friendship we have been privileged to develop with the largest nation on earth.

We look forward to further consolidation of our bilateral relations during the next fifteen years and greater cooperation in tandem with our aspiration for social and economic transformation.

Long live the Peoples Republic of China! Long live our Nature Island, our Isle of Beauty! Long Live the Dominica-China relationship.