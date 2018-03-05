The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is warning Dominicans living or doing business near the sea to be on alert as Dominica is battered by heavy seas associated with a low-pressure system.

According to the ODM, flooding is possible due to seawater intrusion and the island is now under a High Surf Advisory.

“A High Surf Advisory means that breaking waves pose a threat to life a property within the surf zone,” the ODM said in a statement on Monday morning.

The ODM warned that all those living near the sea should be extremely vigilant due to possible flooding by the sea.

“Sea bathers should stay out of the water at this time,” the statement said.

A number of communities have been told to exercise caution and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

“Communities along the entire west coast from Scotts Head to Capuchin, the southern communities like Grand Bay, Fond St Jean, the eastern communities of Petite Soufriere, Castle Bruce and the northeastern communities such as Marigot to Thibaud are advised to exercise extreme caution and be prepared to evacuate where necessary until the dangers of rough seas has diminished,” the ODM said.

The Dominica Meteorological Service has issued a high surf advisory and a small craft warning which will remain in effect until Wednesday, March 7 up to 6:00 pm

“Seas of up to 4 and a half meters equivalent to 15 feet are anticipated during the period,” the ODM stated. “Please keep abreast of the situation and be ready to take action at short notice if necessary.”

DNO has received reports of seawater intrusion in Calibishie and Dublanc.

See video of the sea on the bayfront in Roseau on Monday morning.