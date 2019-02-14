Director of Tourism and CEO of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper has said that efforts are being made to replace the capacity that will be lost from Norwegian Air’s departure from the Caribbean next season.

According to an article on USA Today, the European low-cost airline will not return to the Caribbean once its current seasonal service comes to an end this spring.

Norwegian offers dozens of trans-Atlantic routes to Europe but the carrier also flies several routes from the USA and Canada to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“Certainly Dominica benefited from Norwegian service as people travel from the US and connected into Dominica via Ferry and also via Air Antilles,” Piper said. “As you may recall, Dominica through the DDA Air Access Technical Committee was successful in getting Air Antilles to add two additional flights for this season specifically to connect with Norwegian as well as to connect with up to five (5) other carriers coming in from Europe and France in particular.”

Piper revealed that talks have already been held with management of both airports in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

He said a delegation from Guadeloupe and Martinique is at a Routes Conference in Montreal and basically, have the assurance of DDA’s support as they seek to replace the capacity that will be lost from Norwegian next season.

USA Today reported that the Caribbean service operates during Norwegian’s winter schedule, but the carrier said these routes are being discontinued as part of cost-cutting effort. The airline has moved to trim expenses and slow expanses after hitting a financial rough patch.

The carrier’s current schedule to the islands will end as planned on March 31, but will not return.

Norwegian currently flies to both Martinique and Guadeloupe from two U.S. cities (New York JFK and Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and from one in Canada (Montreal).

“Both Guadeloupe and Martinique are hidden gems in the Caribbean and great tourist destinations,” Lindström said. “We truly hope a US-based carrier will be able to step in and fill the gap as we have significantly increased the awareness of these two wonderful islands.”

Additionally, Norwegian also offers nonstop routes from the two French Caribbean islands to Cayenne in the South American territory of French Guiana. Norwegian’s service to that territory also will end.