Steps being taken to deal with absence of Norwegian Airlines says PiperDominica News Online - Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at 7:38 AM
Director of Tourism and CEO of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper has said that efforts are being made to replace the capacity that will be lost from Norwegian Air’s departure from the Caribbean next season.
According to an article on USA Today, the European low-cost airline will not return to the Caribbean once its current seasonal service comes to an end this spring.
Norwegian offers dozens of trans-Atlantic routes to Europe but the carrier also flies several routes from the USA and Canada to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.
“Certainly Dominica benefited from Norwegian service as people travel from the US and connected into Dominica via Ferry and also via Air Antilles,” Piper said. “As you may recall, Dominica through the DDA Air Access Technical Committee was successful in getting Air Antilles to add two additional flights for this season specifically to connect with Norwegian as well as to connect with up to five (5) other carriers coming in from Europe and France in particular.”
Piper revealed that talks have already been held with management of both airports in Martinique and Guadeloupe.
He said a delegation from Guadeloupe and Martinique is at a Routes Conference in Montreal and basically, have the assurance of DDA’s support as they seek to replace the capacity that will be lost from Norwegian next season.
USA Today reported that the Caribbean service operates during Norwegian’s winter schedule, but the carrier said these routes are being discontinued as part of cost-cutting effort. The airline has moved to trim expenses and slow expanses after hitting a financial rough patch.
The carrier’s current schedule to the islands will end as planned on March 31, but will not return.
Norwegian currently flies to both Martinique and Guadeloupe from two U.S. cities (New York JFK and Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and from one in Canada (Montreal).
“Both Guadeloupe and Martinique are hidden gems in the Caribbean and great tourist destinations,” Lindström said. “We truly hope a US-based carrier will be able to step in and fill the gap as we have significantly increased the awareness of these two wonderful islands.”
Additionally, Norwegian also offers nonstop routes from the two French Caribbean islands to Cayenne in the South American territory of French Guiana. Norwegian’s service to that territory also will end.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
Nothing to worry about there will soon be 747 and 757 aircraft landing at Skerrits new international airport direct from Florida.
More like Emirates A380s from Dubai. Bringing all the rich emirati Dominicans to stay at the many fine 5 star resorts.
Quick quack where is the international airport we being like cacarats St Kitts have an international airport and see the size of the island compare to da dlp must go time for a change
I will say again. The carribbean region has over 40 million people. We mostly african descendants with indigenous mix and European influence.ther is no reason the Caribbean cannot be a major economic hub which increases travel. Carribbean leaders need more than ever to set common goals for tourism, technology, industry, environment education. This individualism is backwards ever forward never. Wages need to grow, employment rates need to increase and the ability to own create and grow wealth must exist. Where is the Caribbean owned hotel chain where teachers police nurses etc can buy shares and eran a living instead of just waiting for SS. There is so much to talk about but to do here is futile. We need new vision and is time People demand. All those who know better and sit silent are a failure to our generation and future generations. True change and progress can only come drom within and the Caribbean been failing because we never learned to march together.
Too bad. I often travel on Norwegian. Great airline for the region.
Dominica needs to do something about access to the country. Most times people who travel from the U.S have to overnight in order to get to Dominica. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. Its already burdensome to have to transfer planes but as Dominicans we are used to this and accept it as part of the challenge for going home. However to additionally have to overnight is an undue burden to the traveler. Most Dominicans I know do not mind the burden and would walk through fire in order to go home but this should not be an acceptable reason not to change things. I talk to many friends and colleagues who are intrigued by Dominica and would love to visit but once they see the cost of the ticket and the amount of time it takes to get there, they decide against the visit and go to some nearby island. My solutions for Dominica are to build an international airport but while it is in construction we should work with a major airline to bring connecting flights to a nearby island.
Piper you guys are a joke,continue fooling the people,how many people can you guys really service daily through the crap you all call airports.
Ok, Piper said that efforts are being made to replace the capacity that will be lost from Norwegian Air’s departure from the Caribbean next season. Bearing in mind that we are in the Silly Season (election time) right now, expect Skerrit to come on to DBS to advise us that the Government of Dominica is in ‘negotiations’ with Boeing to purchase either a 737-800 or better even a 787 Dreamliner to make up for that shortfall. Suffice to say these negotiations will still be ongoing after the elections in 2024/25, that is if Dominica will still hold general elections then. Dominica is not only climate resilient but resilient against any adversity that’s thrown at it in general. Well, mainly during election time and in talk only.
My god Piper, aren’t you ashamed of yourself?!
Boy this people not easy. First it was Tongue bragging about the new direct flight “with connections” now Piper talking about alternatives…… LIAT 16 seater maybe? Don’t ever put in an international airport and continue to be at the mercy of others!
But I do suspect in the next few months we will see ground breaking for airport to continue to fool the gullible DLP supporters who not ready or willing to loose their handouts.
You’re still at the mercy of others, international airport or not.
Build your own international airport. In the day of modernity, direct flights are much preferred to be languishing in transit. Dominica is light years behind in infrastural development in comparison to her neighbours. How forlorn!
Smmfh more travel woes