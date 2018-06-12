With the hurricane season starting up again in the Atlantic, Irvince Auguiste is feeling vulnerable.

According to AFP, he, his wife Louisette and their three sons are still living in the ruins of their five-bedroom home that Hurricane Maria flattened nine months ago when it ravaged the tiny Caribbean island of Dominica.

They have rebuilt a kitchen, a washroom and a communal living area with sheets of plywood, but they are sleeping in tents.

“We are worried,” Irvince says.

“I don’t know where we will go if another hurricane comes. We just have to pray it doesn’t,” adds Louisette. “But we are not moving; this is our home.”

Read more..