SUNDAY SERMON: What are you for? Who are you for? Who is for you?Dominica News Online - Sunday, September 30th, 2018 at 3:20 PM
It is always a blessing to have Monsignor Jno. Lewis with us on Sunday Sermon. In today’s presentation, he asks some very poignant questions of us as Christians.
Please note that the messages published on Sunday Sermon are not restricted to Monsignor Jno Lewis and DNO welcomes any other relevant and appropriate contributions from any other priest, pastor or spiritual leader.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.