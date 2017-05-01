The Belles to Penrice new water system has been officially commissioned under the Ministry of Water Resource Management, making fresh pipe-borne water accessible to residents of Sylvania, Despor, and Corona.

The project was undertaken at a cost of EC$7.5-million dollars borne by the government of Dominica.

Minister for Water Resource Management, Reginald Austrie, stated at the commissioning ceremony on Friday April 28, 2017, that this water project serves not only for domestic use, but also helps to address the “even more critical” need for potable water.

“You follow the stories all over the world, especially in Africa, in South Sudan in Particular, where millions are dying because of the non-availability of water. Not just potable water, but water in general. Starvation, famine, and all other water-borne diseases because of lack of water. So it is even more critical that if we need to maintain the pristine [state] of this environment, and our health itself, is dependent on water,” he said.

Austrie urged the users of this new water system to strive to assist in maintaining the water system and not waste water as the government is spending large amounts of money in providing this system as part of its goal of having 99.9% access to pipe-borne potable water all over Dominica.

He said the government sees the significant cost of these projects as an investment in the people and so they must be grateful for it.

“You have to be grateful. Not to me, not to Roosevelt Skerrit, but to God. Let us be grateful to God for giving us the resources, making the resources available that we can provide such a simple, basic but expensive commodity on which our survival hinges,” he remarked.

Austirie revealed that in light of the partnership between the government of Dominica and DOWASCO, the residents of these areas will receive free water connections and free water access for three months, to help them make the transition from not paying, to paying, for water.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, who also gave an address at the function, was of the opinion that the investments made in the water supply for areas such as Sylvania, Despor and Corona should not be seen as a “hard economic investment” because, according to him, access to drinkable, potable water should be the right of every individual.

“We must not look at water purely from how much profit we can make from the investment. The monies we have invested here will take us a lifetime to make the money back based on how much you are paying, because not only is this a major capital investment but there is a significant sum to maintain the water supply. So let us not look at it and treat it as if it is nothing, it is a major achievement for us here in this part of the country,” he said.

He too, encouraged the villagers and Dominicans by extension, to use the water wisely and not abuse it.

“We have to use the water wisely. If when there is no water, we can bathe with the little, why should we have the taps running when we are soaping ourselves? If we can brush our teeth with a little bit of water, why should we have the tap running while brushing our teeth?” he said.

Skerrit said that regardless of this tendency, the goal of having water available to all Dominicans and for the economic and social status of the country still remain a priority for the continued development of the country.

“You must have an appreciation for where you want to take your country, how are you going to take country there, and what are the resources you need to mobilize to allow you to effect those lofty goals for the country,” he remarked.