The tiny community of Tarreau will be the focus of the pilot project for a solid waste management initiative which will ultimately target several villages along the west coast of Dominica.

The project is being undertaken by the Consumer Protection Association (DCPA) in association with a number of stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture, Dominica Solid Waste Management, health team members, small businesses in the area, the village councils, churches and small groups and community organizations.

At a consultation held on Wednesday July 18th at the St. Joseph Village Council, DCPA Secretary, Anthony Scotland, said the project aims to promote the concept of waste separation and recycling.

“We have a recycling programme where we will educate villagers on how to separate their waste – bottles, tins, plastics. How to manage it and how to utilize the recycles such as tyres,” Scotland explained.

He added that composters will also be provided for individual houses so that individuals will be able to generate their own compost which can be sold or used as organic fertiliser.

Another speaker at the consultation, Ashton Lugay, a consultant in the Forestry Department, promoted composting as a very easy way to recycle waste using natural methods. He mentioned examples of recyclables which will create organic material such as food peels. dry leaves, grass and coffee and urged people to be mindful where they chose to compost waste and what they choose to use as compost material.

“Persons should not put food items such as meat, cheese, fish and bones, fatty foods, dairy products (and) burgers fries and chips should not be included in compost.” Lugay cautioned.

Tarreau resident, Partricia Hillaire Adams, thanked the DCPA on behalf of the community for being selected for the project.

“Tarreau has been neglected many times and most persons do not even know where the community is, therefore we are happy to know that we are chosen for this special project. It is a quiet community,” she siad. “I want to thank the Dominica Consumer Protection Association for choosing my little village and I know that this project will be a success. It will be a success we believe in keeping our community clean. We believe in development; we believe in each one do something and so the whole community and the country by extension will be greatly improved.”

The Dominica Consumer Protection Association will focus on one of the basic consumer rights – the right to a clean and healthy environment with the implementation of the West Coast Solid Waste Management Project.

The project will cost over one hundred and thirty thousand dollars ($130,818.74) and is being funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).(GEF ).

The other west coast villages which will benefit from the project are Mahaut, Layou, St. Joseph, Mero and Salisbury.