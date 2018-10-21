Culinary tourism or food tourism can simply be put as travelling to find great food; learning about, indulging and appreciating local cuisine that captures the culture and heritage of a place and its people. It is now considered a vital component of the tourism experience.

Dominica’s cuisine is deeply rooted in its culture and heritage with the French, British, African and Kalinago influences manipulating the techniques and flavours of the island’s food. The traditional ways of life like farming and fishing have contributed to Dominica boasting its fresh offerings of local produce like freshly caught fish and bountiful harvests.

As part of niche development, Discover Dominica Authority is showcasing Dominican cuisine through Taste of Dominica 2018 which runs from Friday, October 19 – Friday, November 30. Taste of Dominica showcases the diversity of Dominica’s cuisine and offers an array of options from street food to inspired chef creations, to herbal teas and of course Dominica’s famous bush rums.

40 establishments in various parts of the island have agreed to participate. The objective of Taste of Dominica is not only to promote the cuisine of Dominica and get persons to visit as many eating establishments as possible it is also to increase revenue for and promotion of these establishments.

The activity is targeting locals as well as visitors. It is a way to explore the island and its offerings.

To Participate in Taste of Dominica:

Collect your passport at Douglas-Charles Airport, Roseau Ferry Terminal, Bayfront Information Office, WCMF Secretariat, Picard, Kweyol Wandevou, or DDA’s office, Marpin Building, Roseau.

Spend the minimum amount for any of the dining options (breakfast, lunch, dinner, light meal) at participating food establishments and get your passport stamped.

Bring in your passport for verification and get chances to Taste and Win.

For more information contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com or follow us on Facebook (DiscoverDominica and DominicaFestivals).

