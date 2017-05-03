The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is back up in some parts of the world after going down worldwide.

Subscribers in Dominica has reported to DNO that the app is now up and running.

However, the app is not operating in some parts of the world while other areas are reporting slow service.

Earlier reports indicate that the app has malfunctioned and won’t allow users to connect to their chat messages.

Users in Europe, South America, Africa and the US, the Caribbean, including Dominica, were all affected.

The company has not given a reason as yet for the global shutdown.