Temporary crossing opened at Pointe RoundDominica News Online - Sunday, November 11th, 2018 at 12:07 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has received information that a temporary bridge which was being constructed at Pointe Round is now operational.
The bridge was constructed by the Chinese after the Bailey bridge over that river collapsed last week as a result of heavy rain.
The information reaching DNO indicates that the repairs were completed this morning and that motor vehicles are able to pass. However, the report added that there are some weight restrictions.
9 Comments
Nanthan was able to build a permanent bridge at Pointe Round in less time that it took Skerrit to get a doctorate? The Nanthan brothers, Lawrence brothers, Livi peters, Reggie, Ian and Skerrit doing wonders in Possie boy. Possie and Dominica is at the best we have ever seen them thanks to doctor Skerrit and his purple turtle boys
Maria, you played with the wrong country because Skerrit made us RESILIENT. “Just drive around the county to see the amount of concrete work that is going on.” “Things happening around the country.” To those posting negative things: “I will send a ticket to those sitting in the US and posting bad things on face book, about Dominica so they could come and see” just as the queen of Sheba had to come to see the works and wisdom of Solomon. To Ross University: ” I will sue all you”. ” all you are out already, so stay out” of my Chinese country. Ross replacement plan: ” I have four universities that want to come and do business in Dominica.” In fact “One will be coming down later this month”.
Trust me all these were said during our 40th year independence celebration, though maybe word for word. But the truth is 40 years later we went back by 40 years though this time we do not have Ross University, the Banana industry and Public Works with us, as Roosevelt Skerrit…
permanent bypass
Under Skerrit Dominica moved from a blessed country to a very CURSED country man. Can you all not see it people? This is not climate change; it’s a damn curse man! Skerrit and Chinese built Stadium but money they spend on it already is enough to build a new one. They build West Coast highway but soon they almost have to build walls on both sides as the road keeps eroding. They built new houses in Belvie but all the houses Maria destroyed. All four west coast bridges are gone, Skerrit decide to go and dump million on night landing but alas! That has been a disaster even for day landing and know that’s the first place to get flooded. He fixed Pond Case road and it’s been a national disaster so to is the Rojay road. Look at the amount of people we lost in storm/ huricane disaster the last 3 years, not even talking about the amount we lost through road fatalities. Can you all not see? Are blind? Boy what I seeing is fruits of a curse land. Do we have to lose Da from the map to believe?
Ever since the west coast road was cut it was safe and solid; all we had to do was maintain it. From the time Skerrit came with his Chinese highway all we have is disaster upon disaster and we calling it climate change. Before Skerrit and his Chinese interfered with our west coast road, we never had a problem except at times with gell Lion (lion mouth). The west coast road always had four main bridges1. Pointe round, Batallie, Macoushrie and Layou. People, since Skerrit and those Chinese interfered, three of those bridges completely disappeared, on the same day in 2014 and the one in Layou disappeared after Maria. Had it not been for either DFP or UWP that built a NB bridge in Layou, we would be stranded today. Is this too hard to understand? Can you all not see it? In 14 years of Skerrit we lost all four bridges that stood the test before Skerrit. Now we like a zoo in this stupid country where Skerrit and Chinese building but mother nature destroying all their evil work!
Mr Skerrit
https://www.t-e-d-s.com/
Check out this website for the environmental design studio, on how to cope with flodding.
This is not a problem that you must throw money at. You need experetise in managing flooding.
This mightb help.
The information reaching DNO
DNO, , dont You all have personnelle on the ground to cover at least some news items?
The government of Dominica woulod be well advised to consult with other governments such as the UK environment department, in how to take measures to hold back rain water from flodding rivers. Since Hurricane Maria, many trees have been destroyed, and the roots system which helped to hold back water and earth is now rotten.
We have to cleverly plant grasses and trees in strategic areas on hillsides to hold back water.
The UK environment department have built up expertise in these areas.
I hope that there are no casualties from the ubiquitous flooding and landslides as a result of the consistent and torrential downpours.
Even though Mother Nature has been unkind to Dominica in recent times, lack of foresight and a colossal failure of common sense has contributed to the sharp decline in living conditions.
Life in Dominica seems all down hill. Crumpling infrastructure, high joblessness, starvation wages, insufficient housing, political division, environmental degradation, all these contribute to the hopelessness that has gripped the hapless citizens.
Better can and must be done. Being in the cellar position in economic development in the OECS is unacceptable.