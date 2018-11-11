Temporary crossing opened at Pointe RoundDominica News Online - Sunday, November 11th, 2018 at 12:07 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has received information that a temporary bridge which was being constructed at Pointe Round is now operational.
The bridge was constructed by the Chinese after the Bailey bridge over that river collapsed last week as a result of heavy rain.
The information reaching DNO indicates that the repairs were completed this morning and that motor vehicles are able to pass. However, the report added that there are some weight restrictions.
