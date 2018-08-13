Assistant Superintendent, Matthew Cuffy, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), reported that several men have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in the Roseau area, following searches performed by the police, on August 8, 2018.

In a press conference held at the Police Headquarters, on Monday, Cuffy stated that from August 3 to 5, the CID received fourteen reports of burglary from the city of Roseau and surrounding areas, resulting in the execution of several search warrants, which led to the recovery of various stolen items and the arrest of ten suspects.

“On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, the CID went out on a major exercise in the city and environs, during which a number of search warrants were executed. The premises of six suspects were searched, and a total number of 479 items which were reported stolen, were recovered and seized for investigations,” he explained. “Ten suspects were arrested as a result, and are in police custody, assisting in the ongoing investigations.”

It was said that during that specific operation, the police found and seized one firearm and one imitation firearm.

Meantime, Police Superintendent, Richmond Valentine, called on motorists to respect and observe traffic laws.

He revealed that for the year thus far, 617 tickets were issued to motorists who were in violation of the Traffic Act, mostly with respect to motorists driving unlicensed vehicles. Valentine also noted that 50 motor scooters and 32 motor vehicles have been seized as a result of traffic violations by the motorists.

“The evidence seemed to suggest that motorists are comfortable violating traffic regulations,” Valentine said. “I would like to remind them that there are consequences; and we will continue to ensure that the traffic regulations are adhered to by all motorists.”

Valentine also noted that three firearms and forty rounds of ammunition were recovered during traffic checks and stop-and-search operations. Four persons have since been charged with various firearm-related offenses, and are in police custody.