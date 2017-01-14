Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has revealed that during 2016, 8 of the 10 murders that were reported were solved.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he also said six disappearances were reported and they are being treated as homicides.

He said in 2016 the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force worked very hard and he is more than satisfied with the performance of the police. However, he said there is always room for improvement.

“During 2016 we managed our crime rate and that is a fact too,” he said. “I can tell you that in 2016 we had 10 murders reported and we solved eight and to me this is a tremendous achievement because you have countries worldwide evaluating their crime situation by the amount of murders they have had and how many murders that were solved.”

Carbon stated that although there is a fair conviction rate at the courts, he would like to see an improved situation in the country’s conviction rate in serious matters as well as simple traffic matters.

“Because when that happens it keeps society a bit in check,” he noted.

Meantime, he said there were six disappearances reported last year which are being categorized as homicides.

“We had six disappearances last year,” he noted. “We’ve categorized them as homicides because when the body has been located and identified, we launch an investigation to treat it as a homicide. And so we place on it tremendous resources and seriousness as to how we deal with these matters.”

“I know we had one disappearance of the deceased elderly man from Vieille Case who was discovered in Bath Estate River. We have one disappearance at Soufriere [Marcellin Williams], he has not been located or identified. We have a body who disappeared, but it was located in the sea outside the Roseau Market…just last week during the New Year holidays, on the 3 rd of January thereabouts, a 67-year-old man disappeared from Coulibistrie, we are investigating that,” Carbon explained. “All these disappearances we are putting a huge effort in that.”

Carbon also reported that in 2015 there were 1330 serious crimes, including murder, robbery, burglary, taking conveyance and grievous bodily harm.

“And in 2016 we had 1,302, so we had a decrease and although it is a small decrease, but a decrease is always appreciated…,” he remarked.