Ten murders, six disappearances reported in Dominica in 2016Dominica News Online - Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 11:02 PM
Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has revealed that during 2016, 8 of the 10 murders that were reported were solved.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, he also said six disappearances were reported and they are being treated as homicides.
He said in 2016 the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force worked very hard and he is more than satisfied with the performance of the police. However, he said there is always room for improvement.
“During 2016 we managed our crime rate and that is a fact too,” he said. “I can tell you that in 2016 we had 10 murders reported and we solved eight and to me this is a tremendous achievement because you have countries worldwide evaluating their crime situation by the amount of murders they have had and how many murders that were solved.”
Carbon stated that although there is a fair conviction rate at the courts, he would like to see an improved situation in the country’s conviction rate in serious matters as well as simple traffic matters.
“Because when that happens it keeps society a bit in check,” he noted.
Meantime, he said there were six disappearances reported last year which are being categorized as homicides.
“We had six disappearances last year,” he noted. “We’ve categorized them as homicides because when the body has been located and identified, we launch an investigation to treat it as a homicide. And so we place on it tremendous resources and seriousness as to how we deal with these matters.”
“I know we had one disappearance of the deceased elderly man from Vieille Case who was discovered in Bath Estate River. We have one disappearance at Soufriere [Marcellin Williams], he has not been located or identified. We have a body who disappeared, but it was located in the sea outside the Roseau Market…just last week during the New Year holidays, on the 3 rd of January thereabouts, a 67-year-old man disappeared from Coulibistrie, we are investigating that,” Carbon explained. “All these disappearances we are putting a huge effort in that.”
Carbon also reported that in 2015 there were 1330 serious crimes, including murder, robbery, burglary, taking conveyance and grievous bodily harm.
“And in 2016 we had 1,302, so we had a decrease and although it is a small decrease, but a decrease is always appreciated…,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
35 Comments
We hope this year the crimes/murders will be decreased, if none at all for later in the year.
The elderly lady from Tarreau who disappeared from her home, we have not yet heard/read if she was found – alive.
Skerritt, Carbon and Blackmore what the hell is going on.We are just Midway through the month of January.Don’t you guys think the rest of the region and the world are paying attention to this frightening state of affairs.I guess this must be the next level Skerritt promised
Man si ou pa ni rien pour di LA FERME souplay. Come back home I will pay you a return ticket cuz you are an OCAM,I have a baby bitter I’ll put it in yr mouth for u to suesay at all time. BYE
you cannot praise yourself , because it is the public that is doing the evaluation.
But how can they INVESTIGATE THEM SELVES,
Time will tell, keep GUN Emmanuel and his wife attempted murder under the kalabash still, but time will tell U all must come out of POWER one day, but it will be a sad day for you’ll regime, when you all get out of power because the good LORD knows who attempt the murder on the 2 elder’s life and there is one hope that I have is Proverbs 15 : 3 The eyes of the LORD are in every place beholding the EVIL and the GOOD, so every secret will be brought to light and there will be no hiding place for the malefactors
Even so, our homicide rate is surprisingly high, compared withe U.S.A. for instance.
Over the period 2000-2011 we averaged 10.5 homicide/100,000 population and the U.S.A. 5.8 Very sobering statistics.We consider ourselves a peaceful people and there is room for improvement.
The question now, is why all of sudden there are so many murders in Dominica? why? what causing that? are we gone from a peaceful loving people to criminals overnight? or should we look for the root of the problem in the state of the economy?
You hear lies… look lies!!!
Skerrit’s demeanor says it all. The police are asleep.
Skerrit has never been awake to the many atrocities going on as far as internal matters of Dominica is concerned. Wide awake to the protection of their passport schemes and other corrupt practices. We need a serious investigation as far as the country`s governance I concerned. too may questions, loop holes and bad government. Sleep Skerrit, Sleep. The Arab will soon say you were deeeeeeep in reading
What about that young girl from Petite soufriere and elderly from Caliinago Territory who also disappeared are counted ? No word yet about them Sir.
The white collar crime that were in the panama papers that are not being investigated by this inept cdpf. look at the guy to your left dano he fast asleep. garcon b real!!!
I would like to know if a unsolved murder case ever close in dominica?
Just look at Skerrit,the Punjabi doctor two eyes, and tell me if he cares about who disappears or gets killed.!!!
That is how he treats every other thing pertaining to governance!!!
Chief Carbon..a step in the right direction..to provide crime statistics to the public.. but as others have noted you made no reference to the GON Emanuel arson which has been languishing for a long time.. What is the status of that case? Investigation ongoing or has the matter been resolved??Were there any media persons at this news conference to ask any questions re the Petter St Jean La Plaine matter? And the politically partisan statements on radio from one of your officers Cleville Mills??
The police force needs a new command , structure and TOTAL overhaul. For years now we are sending officers to places like Barbados for detective training but still less than 2% of of detectives are trained as such. When are we going to make it mandatory to host a annual 6 weeks detective course in Dca so more officers can get trained? Simple, bring the trainers home and full the class instead of sending a few political operative to BARBADOS every now and then.
Until Carbon and his command stooges STOP majoring in Minors and cleanse the force of political puppets we will not realize the peace and tranquility we yearn. Policing is a serious business and as such leadership and training are fundermental principles to a well run police force.
Always Assertive!
Absolutely nothing about the attempt on the life of GON Emmanuel and his wife…You all are praying to Satan,not God,for the matter to be forgotten,but it SHALL never be!!!This Dominica has failed so many of its citizens over the past 17years,it’s a frightening experience for many!
….. Mister must have some shares in D.N.O.and he knows it. I am not saying he is not entitled to his opinion or his freedom of expression, but it should apply to everbody, in my opinion.I Rest! only in DA.
One day the disappearer will be the disappeared eh..one day
Carbon states “We had six disappearances last year,” he noted. “We’ve categorized them as homicides because when the body has been located and identified, we launch an investigation to treat it as a homicide.”
But how can you just catwgorize a missing person Case as a homicide without compelling evidence that there may have been a homicide? Even if they were identified there must be signs of foul play or forensic, or an inquest to warrant such investigation. How can you just launch an homicide investigation mr carbon without any type of evidence?
One has to be really good to understand what this man is trying to say…No wonder so many people are saying that Dominica is finished!Carbon the patriots of Dominica believe that the disappearance rate is too high..Enough is not being done,and early to solve the problem!How many disappearances in 2015 and 2014?You seem to be satisfied with the solution rate,but we are not,since you left out 2014 and 2!We need a core of bright recruits to be sent abroad to do a thorough course in forensics,then you must equip them,and let them assist the force..Many officers are square pegs in round holes.Some curse,drink heavily,dunce,someCDPF smoke, and represent a disgrace to the force.dowright
OOPS!! Was the person wearing the red tie who is fast asleep, coming straight from Dubai?.This shows how the police chief himself is a joke,and Dominica is a doggone DOUBLE JOKE. Why didn’t you bring a bed at the press conference?We would have the picture for posterity…Shameful,and Incompetence!
Is this a response to this article circulating on social media? It is well written http://www.1888pressrelease.com/caution-dominica-is-on-the-road-of-social-and-moral-decimat-pr-605610.html
How can the Chief of Police have command of the police force of Dominica when he doesn’t have command of the English language?
“We had six disappearances last year,” he noted. “We’ve categorized them as homicides because when the body has been located and identified, we launch an investigation to treat it as a homicide. And so we place on it tremendous resources and seriousness as to how we deal with these matters.”
Someone please help me. What exactly is he saying?
hmm… rubbish rubbish. most murders gone unsolved and if allu think allu solve them, when its court time they walk… inept commissioner and corrupt leaders equals CHAOS.
Another attempt at distraction.
Congratulations for the solved crimes. Now give us an update of the many unsolved ones, including burglaries, petit theft that is being ignored. Why is the chief not paying attention?
“Chief Carbon (l) at Min. of National Security news conference”
I cannot find the strength to laugh at this one: Her they are having a national security News Conference; I suppose talking about the lack of security or otherwise in Dominica. Sitting net to little chief Carbon is Dominica commander in chief; the Mountain Chicken Carpaud (Crapo) mentality Sly eye Sir. Knight Me Almost Nearly Cousin Indian doctor of nothing Roosevelt Skerrit, paying no attention to what is going.
The dictator is fast asleep!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah.
The dictator in North Korea shot his uncle in cold blood because his uncle fell asleep during a meeting called by the dictator. I Skerrit know he is sick or tired, the appropriate thing he should do is not attend the meeting. His action proves he does not care. How can he be interested when he calls the shots in everything.
As for you carbon, ten disappearance eight murder solve in 2016; what about the other unsolved murders over…
Continue:
As for you carbon, ten disappearance eight murder solve in 2016; what about all the other unsolved murders over ten years ago; what about my nephews’ unsolved murder in Wesley. Remember he was found with his throat slashed, there are many more murders across the country that are unsolved, are these people forgotten?
Carbon Dominica is too much of a small place for there to be unsolved homicides, and disappearance of people, and other crimes including the fire bombing and attempted murder of Gong Emanuel and his wife!
One thing about DNO comment section, is that it shows how ignorant and petty most dominicans are
You all dont seem to realize that the whole world can read you all commments on this website
What’s is the matter with you boy? Reading the garbage that you are posting on here, I have no other choice but to believe that you have some serious issues. As a person from wesley like myself you are nothing but a disgraceful, hateful and as Linton a very jelous BOY. My advice to you (boy) if you don’t have anything good to say shot the hell UP.
u hit the nail flush through with 1 shot!
You sit in North America and bla a jay fr sun set to sun down if you are a brave man with balls come home. The bitter is waiting for you to suesay cry cry BABY.
You are one mean-spirited man. You can never see the good in others. You must have got a degree in critics, master of critics.
You must stop this evil which is embedded in your heart, mind and soul before it is too late for you. Try to dislodge it. Otherwise you will be severely punished.
What you sow you shall surely reap in time and what goes around comes around two-fold.
What about GON Emanuel, Mr. Carbon? Is he still under investigation for daring to buck the Skerrit regime?
get a life about this Emanuel