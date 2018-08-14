Ten Dominicans, through the Chinese Government Scholarship program, have received full scholarships to further their education at Chinese universities.

They are: Jaiic Darroux, Denzel Morancie, Ghislain Baron, Bianca Talbot, Ellisa Lugay, Mighan Simon, Richie Austrie, Raissa Henderson, Sarayah Charles and Kelan Blanchard.

The scholars will study in fields such as Film Arts, Clinical Medicine, International Trade, Environmental Science, Mechanical Engineering among others.

“I am indeed delighted and gratified to participate in this handing over ceremony this afternoon where 10 of our young aspiring students will be given the opportunity to further their education in the People’s Republic of China,” Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, said while addressing the 2018 Chinese Awards Scholarship Ceremony held at the Garraway Hotel on Monday.

Saint Jean revealed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, Dominica has benefited from 133 scholarships, amounting to $15.4 million over the past 11 years, awarded to students to prepare them to improve their livelihoods and make a valuable contribution to the development of the country’s local economy.

Saint Jean said that the continued investment of the Chinese government and people in the development of the human resource capacity in Dominica is highly appreciated as education remains a major priority of the government, “as we seek to elevate the lives of our people.””.

“We look forward to a continued positive relationship with the government and people of the People’s Republic of China,” he stated.

He urged the 10 recipients to make best use of the opportunity that is afforded to them.

“You are going out like those before you as ambassadors of this country, therefore go out there and represent Dominica with pride, dignity and please ensure that you maintain a nationalistic spirit,” Saint Jean urged.

He encouraged them to make a life for themselves and to ultimately come back and contribute meaningfully to national development, pointing out that in this Post-Maria period Dominica needs every Dominican to make a contribution to rebuilding the country.

Meanwhile, Counsellor, Charge d’ Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in his address at the function, said the young people are the future of Dominica.

Referring to the young people as the future of Dominica and the future of the world, he said he is impressed with the students’ academic performance and their enthusiasm to explore China and encouraged them students to, “study hard, get prepared and make your contribution.”

He wished the students a pleasant journey to China.

He stressed the importance of the friendship and cooperation between China and Dominica to both countries and cited education and training as important fields where both countries can share people-to-people exchange.

“We will certainly launch more programmes and approach more people in the future,” Wei Wenxiu promised.