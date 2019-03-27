Ten Dominican high school students have been selected to receive bursaries from CANDO Scholarships, a group of Dominicans based in Canada.

The presentation ceremony will be held at the St. John’s School in Portsmouth today, March 27, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

The selected students are, Jahmal Panthier, Lezma Mills, Tiana Joseph and Dennick Luke from Portsmouth, Mickel Riviere and Cassidy Laroque from Colihaut, Chaune Fagan and Neah Johnson from Stock Farm, Shamar Felicite from Paix Bouche and Omari MacLawrence from Dublanc.

The ten students have been selected based on their academic performance, extra-curricular activities and financial need.

Cando Scholarships has given approximately fifty bursaries of five hundred dollars each to deserving students in Dominica.

CANDO’s aim is to provide assistance to disadvantaged young persons to realize their academic goals. The membership consists of Dominicans residing in Canada and persons who have some association with Dominica or its citizens.

The contributors to the bursaries are Bertrand Riviere, Sheila Hill in memory of Richard Hill, Ian Phelps, Ferdinand Fortune, Glen & Jessie Eugene, Austin Stevenson, Malcolm McIntyre, Clem Ferdinand, Glen Sloley , Lisa Blackburn (daughter of Clodagh Phelps), Irving Andre, Rufus Simon, Denrick Musgrave, Franklin Joseph, Franklin Joseph, Megan Henry.