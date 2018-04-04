The Association of Dominica Midwives wishes to acknowledge the efforts of Ms Davitia James, a Dominican student at the Northern University of Colorado, in her bid to assist her homeland post Hurricane Maria.

Ms James, the daughter of a midwife, undertook a single fundraising event at her school and raised cash equivalent to EC $ 3, 000.00. We applaud her patriotism and thank her most sincerely.

Upon receipt of this donation, the executive of the ADM felt that this would best serve childbearing women. Thus, a decision was taken to assist antenatal women, who were severely affected by Hurricane Maria and need baby supplies.

All items were purchased locally, thus it took some time to get everything ready. To promote equity and fairness, the Community Health Nurse (CHN) of the seven health districts, were asked to meet with their team, and identify a client who could benefit from this project. All packages contained the same number of basic items and executive members were present at the various venues of distribution. To date: six out of the seven health districts have already received their baby packages.

Contact information for ADM can be found below:

Association of Dominica Midwives

C/o Princess Margaret Hospital

Federation Drive

Email address: associationofdominicamidwives.com

Contact telephone number: 245 0622/ 317 8509/6170833