“Approximately fifty-five percent of the waste that is generated in the country is of an organic nature, that means you have all these peels, your lapo fig, lapo dasheen (food peelings) grass clippings, trees, all of these are compostable material.”- former general manager of the Dominica Anthony Scotland.

On Thursday, January 24th, the Dominica Consumer Protection Association (DCPA), executed phase two of the Pilot West Coast Solid Waste Management Project, during an official ceremony in which bins were handed over to every household in the community. The bins will be used for separating waste such as bottles, tins and plastics.

The DCPA is currently working alongside the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation.

According to Jeno Jacob of the Solid Waste Corporation, the landfill, which was commissioned in 2005 and was meant to last for 15 years, is currently filled to capacity and all types of waste come to the landfill

He said the advice to waste generators is to separate waste at source.

“There’s need for recycling and composting in order to reduce the volume of organic waste coming to the landfill, this will auger well in utilizing of the space which we have presently in landfill,” Jacob stated. “The Dominica Consumer Protection Association can assist in the reduction of waste items in Dominica, especially in keeping with ban on plastic while we all work together for a cleaner Dominica and healthier Dominica.”

In addressing the villagers, Anthony Scotland, former Director of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation and founder of the Dominica Consumer Protection Association, reminded beneficiaries that a way must be found to manage non-biodegradable items such as plastic bottles, tins, cloth and tires.

“The project will look at all waste separation, to take out all the organic waste – what that can rot and those which cannot rot. This is where the bins which you are receiving come in. The bins we are giving you, is only to put non-biodegradables: plastic bottles, tins, plastics,” Scotland advised.

Scotland reminded the audience of the ban on Styrofoam and plastics which the Government has put in place as of January 1st 2019. He said the Dominica Consumer Protection Association is in sync with the government and is looking to work with companies which need the recyclable items to make certain products since as a country, we need to find ways to recycle and reuse those materials.

The parliamentary representative for the Mahaut constituency who attended the handing-over ceremony, commended the Dominica Consumer Protection Association for embarking on this project and reiterated the message of taking responsibility as Dominicans for proper management of our waste.