There was no dust to settle at the New Town Savannah on Saturday night, not because the competition was lacking, but because the persistent rain had turned all dust into mud.

Yet, calypso fans stood their ground, perhaps some got stuck in the mud, to hear what the 2018 calypso semifinalists had to offer in their quest for a place in the final.

When the judges had finished their work, the Emcees announced that those who had earned their favour were Tasha P, Chris B, Scrunter, Haxey, Stephan, Jay Dee, De Bobb, Sye and Dice.

Stephan, in just his second year of competition, has once again made it through to the final.

So on the night of February 10, 2018, in order to hold on to his crown, reigning monarch Caressa, will have to stave off what one expects will be a serious challenge from 8-times monarch, Dice and the other eight calypsonians.

Below are photos of the nine finalists courtesy Zaimis Olmos Visual Arts.