LONDON, UK– Antiguan MP and former Minister of Tourism Asot A. Michael has expressed disappointment, via press release, at the decision of Prime Minister Gaston Browne to relieve him of his official duties after his arrest in London by the Metropolitan Police. Saying that although he respects the PM’s right to remove persons from office, he believes that Browne’s decision was based on : “…second-hand information, indeed misinformation.”

Michael released the personal statement from London, attempting to clarify what happened at the time of his arrest. The incident occurred en route to France, where Michael was slated to attend a real estate and investment conference in his capacity as Minister of Tourism.

According to Michael, he was approached by Police officers on Monday morning (October 23rd) at Gatwick Airport, who asked to speak with him. He obliged and says he was then arrested for the purpose of questioning, however the MP did not give details as to the reason that he was detained for questioning.

“I do not consider that any justifiable question has arisen that I have failed to comply with the highest possible standards required of public office”, Michael asserted as he expressed the wish to assure his constituents in the territory of St. Peter that they have no reason to doubt his integrity and level of commitment. He further expressed the desire to speak with Prime Minister Brown in order to explain the issue.