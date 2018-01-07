How to combat the politics of mendicancy in a system headed by a regime which is poised to further leverage its entrenched advantage.

Abstract

Nations undergo some form of reform from time to time and the present is as good a time as any, if not the perfect opportunity to reform the electoral system of the island of Dominica. This change is urgently needed if the island is to progress past the vision of the political incumbency which has consolidated power in this fledgling democracy.

For this to be achieved, however, the society must become more tolerant of opposing views and the concept of democracy should be allowed to find its way through every sector of the Dominican way of life, especially its electoral processes.

Political incumbency in thriving democracies, as is the case in Dominica, can work against the very notion of the inclusiveness which democracy mandates. It is an unhealthy state of affairs when, in a democratic system, there is majority rule and little regard for the rights of the minority.

Hurricane Maria decimated Dominica and this presents opportunities for a fresh start. There should certainly be a revamp of the structure of the island’s electoral system in a way that would be fair to all electoral entities. I posit that the island’s electoral agency should be brought in line with international best electoral practices. There are several working parts of the Dominican elections machinery and they should be strengthened in any reform, but whatever the case, opposition interests should be granted greater autonomy.

