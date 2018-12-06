Three of the contestants vying for the Title of Miss Dominica 2019 have received full sponsorship.

They are Christine Tavernier of Grand Bay sponsored by Big Edge Financial Express, Marisol John of Sultan/Copthall sponsored by D-Treads Tire Inc and Britney Felix from St. Joseph sponsored by Dominica National Lottery.

These companies all had to cough up a whopping $15,000.

Aaliyah Martin from Campbell and Annick Williams from Goodwill are the other two contestants who have not yet received sponsorship.

All the contestants were sashed at a special ceremony held at the Prevo Cinemall on Thursday morning.

“The contestants have gone through a series of preparation for the pageant and over the weekend they completed a retreat,” Acting Festival and Events Manager at the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC), Marva Williams said. “The retreat incorporated a series of lectures and activities and the objectives lean on contract debriefing as well as pageant protocol, preparation and etiquette and because of that retreat, we deemed our queen contestants fully ready to go out there and present themselves as contestants.”

Executive Chairman of the DFC, Gerard Cools-lartigue, is calling on corporate partners to come on board to sponsor the contestants.

He said the committee wants to make Carnival 2019 the best ever.

“It’s a lot of work but we are trying our best…” Cools-Latigue stated.

Meantime, Williams announced that a new feature has been added to the Carnival calendar dubbed, “New Year’s Queen Gala”.

“On the 5th of January the queens will host you, it’s going to be a paid event,” Williams said.

According to her, the event will feature local artistes, a different type of cuisine and provide an opportunity to speak to the young ladies to get them to promote their sponsors, Dominica and speak about their platforms.

The Village Launch of the contestants will begin with Goodwill on December 15th, December 16th, Grandbay, December 26th, St Joseph, December 29th, Copthall and December 30th, Campbell.

The Miss Dominica pageant is one of the highlights of Carnival.

The event is carded for March 1st, 2019.