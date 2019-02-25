Three men are in police in custody in connection with the beating of medical doctor, Dr. Theodore Thomas of Senekou on Saturday night.

The incident took place about 11 p.m. on Saturday after the official opening of carnival in Bataca in Kalinago Territory.

Dr. Thomas sustained injuries to the head and hand.

The police stated that shots were fired during the incident, but are not sure who fired them.

DNO spoke this morning to Dr. Thomas’s sister who is a nurse at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), and she said that one of the bullets that were fired, grazed Thomas’s scalp.

She said he will need a full assessment of that wound, but so far a CT scan has revealed that everything is fine.

Police sources, as well as residents of the area, also stated that one of those arrested sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and an injury to his face. He was taken for an X-ray.

The police said Thomas was discharged on Sunday from the PMH and they are investigating the cause of the incident.