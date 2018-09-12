Three Venezuelans arrested for cocaine, fire arms and ammunitionDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at 10:22 PM
Police have arrested three male Venezuelan nationals on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and the illegal possession of fire arms and ammunition.
Police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards said officers of Drug Squad Unit and the Grand Bay police station made the arrest on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at Belvue Chopin where an amount of 5,500 grams of alleged cocaine, two 9 mm pistols and 22 rounds of live ammunition were discovered in their possession.
Edwards said the individuals and items were transported to police headquarters for ongoing investigations.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.