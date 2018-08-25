Tickets for WCMF 2018 available online and at DDA from todayDDA press release - Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 7:02 AM
Tickets for this year’s Dominica World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) go on sale online and at the DDA’s Office from this Wednesday, 22nd August, 2018, as Dominica and the region get ready for the staging of the 20th Edition of the WCMF from October 26-28, 2018 at Windsor Park Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.
Patrons to the festival can purchase tickets online from Wednesday at EC$125/US$46.00 per night or EC325/US$115.00 for season tickets. Additionally, patrons in Dominica wishing to do early purchase of their season tickets can do so at the office of the Discover Dominica Authority at the Financial Centre in Roseau, or at the upcoming WCMF Reunion Hype activities for only EC$250.00. The special priced tickets will only be available for a limited time this year, so patrons are encouraged to do their purchases early.
For more information on the 20th Annual World Creole Music Festival, visit www.DominicaFestivals.com
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
