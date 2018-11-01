Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge, has said that following the success of the 2018 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), his ministry, along with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), is determined to use the same energy to create a Carnival programme that will draw attention to Dominica’s unique Carnival.

He was speaking at the official media launch for Carnival 2019, the Real Mas held on Wednesday.

He said Mas Domnik is a special time for the people of Dominica as it signifies happiness, unity, love and talents among persons and communities.

“After the success of the 2018 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), we are determined to use the same energy and create a spirit and fashion a Carnival programme that will draw attention to Dominica for its unique carnival,” Tonge said.

According to him, Dominica’s Carnival must grow to attract larger influx of returning Dominicans and visitors from all over the world to experience the region’s most spontaneous Carnival celebrations.

He went on to say that Carnival is a key part of the country’s strategy to grow its tourism industry and to connect with other sectors of the national economy.

“We consider the celebration as pivotal to our efforts as building cultural industries, the cultural industry sector alongside music and entertainment, performing arts, fashion and designs and film and audio visual.” Tonge stated. “We see great possibilities in creating these sectors to help create jobs, generate foreign exchange and stimulate the local economy. “

The Tourism Minister pledged the government’s and Ministry of Tourism’s support in mobilizing the necessary resources to assist in achieving new objectives.

He also called on the public to support the Carnival events.

Director of Tourism and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DDA Colin Piper has said coming off a reunion year the 2019 Carnival Celebrations is expected to be just as grand and encouraged every one “to be a part of Mas Domnik 2019.”