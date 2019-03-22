Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge is reporting an increase in visitor arrivals for Mas Domnik 2019.

Tonge, who was addressing the final Carnival press conference for 2019 held at the Prevo Cinemall on Friday, said for the full period, the total number of visitors amounted to 2,723 – an increase of 146 percent.

“Before Carnival on Thursday, we had 391 persons coming to the Ferry Terminal. Friday we had 578 people coming to the Ferry [Terminal]. On Saturday, we had 614 coming through the ferry and Sunday we still had 431 people coming to the Ferry [Terminal],” he revealed. “If you look at Friday to Monday, in 2017, we had 793 people coming between Friday to Monday, in 2018 because of the Hurricane, we dropped slightly to 768 people…in 2019 from Friday to Monday, we got 1,762 people. That’s 122 percent increase…”

Tonge added, “If you look at the full period of Carnival, 2017 we got 1,610 people and these were visitors. In 2018 we had 1,109…and in 2019 we had 2,723 visitors, an increase of 146 percent.”

As it relates to stay over arrivals, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) said that from a destination perspective, arrivals for the month of February showed an increase of about 69 percent over the same period in 2018, “slightly down over 2017, but up over 2016.”

“This follows an increase in January as well,” Piper stated. “I am happy to report that January through February visitor arrivals are up.”

He mentioned also that the staging of Carnival is a huge responsibility for the DDA who implement Carnival through the DFC.

He encouraged the masqueraders to continue to uphold the tradition and pass it along to the young people in the communities so that the tradition will live on.