Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Tao Zhang visited Dominica recently and among matters discussed with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit were economic developments in the country, climate change and derisking.

In a statement issued afterwards, Zhang commended Dominica for the recovery that the country has made so far after the destructive passage of Hurricane Maria.

“During our meeting, Prime Minister Skeritt and I discussed economic developments in Dominica,” Zhang said. “I also had an opportunity to visit some of the resilience-building projects being undertaken by Dominica. I commended the Prime Minister and the people of Dominica for their steely resolve in making a rapid recovery from the massive devastation caused by hurricane Maria.”

The IMF official said that he and the prime minister also agreed on the importance of strengthening resilience to climate change and natural disasters by placing a greater focus on preparedness and adaptation efforts. He said they also discussed the loss of correspondent banking relationships.

“Prime Minister Skerrit and I also discussed the issue of derisking or the loss of correspondent banking relationships, and how the IMF will partner with countries in the region in finding durable solutions to address this challenge. We at the IMF value our relationship with Dominica and remain committed to continue supporting it and its people to build a stronger and resilient economy,” Zhang stated.

Zhang, who was visiting Dominica for the first time, also thanked Prime Minister kerrit, members of the cabinet, and representatives of the business community of Dominica “for their warm welcome and the frank and candid discussions.”