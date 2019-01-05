Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge has called on stakeholders in Dominica to use the Secret Bay Residences (SBR) as a model that one can emulate.

He was speaking during a signing ceremony between the Government of Dominica and Secret Bay SBR held at Ti-Bay.

“I want all the stakeholders in Dominica to use the Secret Bay as a model that one has to emulate,” Tonge said. “And especially to the tourism stakeholders, what is different between my property and this property?” he asked. “What is different between this website and my website? What is different within the service that I provide as opposed to the other service…?”

He continued, “If you look around, it’s a beautiful view,” he said. “If you look around you will see the use of the woods that we should use. If you look around you would see that there is a very great balance between nature and the construction.”

He said the government of Dominica has put things in place to allow persons in Dominica to capitalize on these opportunities and to ensure that all stakeholders who are in the tourism business can benefit equally.

Tonge stated that his ministry is fully committed, not only to this project [The Secret Bay project], “but to all stakeholders in Dominica to provide the support that is required to move your businesses to the next level.”

The hotel will open with six villas: Zabuco I, II & III, Ylang Ylang I & II and a new, larger Ti-Fèy Villa.