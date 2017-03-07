In keeping with its mandate to increase Dominica’s tourism arrivals thereby increasing the share of tourism’s contribution to national economic development, Discover Dominica Authority, has contracted Cruise Consultants Collaborative (C3) to develop a Cruise Tourism Policy and Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan for Dominica.

The project was launched at the Garraway Hotel conference room on Tuesday, followed by a stakeholder’s workshop.

A consultancy team is currently on island to engage tourism stakeholders and will also be undertaking various site visits to locations which are believed to be quite popular among cruise visitors.

“Now this consultancy as you have heard before will undertake the formulation of a Cruise Tourism Policy and a Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan that will involve the following task,” Permanent Security in the Ministry of Tourism, Careen Prevost said while addressing the ceremony. “So we are going to be looking at an assessment of the current situation in Dominica, linking global trends and development. We will review and analyze and integrate the various tourism policy documents, you are aware that we do have a current tourism policy, the tourism master plan and the DDA Cooperate strategy and action plan.”

Additionally she said, “We are going to be looking at all of these documents to see how we can fit in the development of the cruise sector, guided by the strategy that has already been set out.”

Prevost hopes that the Cruise Policy and Action Plan will assist the tourism sector in developing the overall vision as well as defining strategies, policies and an action plan for each area of concern “but notlimited to tourism planning and product development, marketing and promotions, standards and accreditation, manpower development, investments, infrastructure, transportation, environment, culture, gender and poverty reduction.”

She stated further that the aim of this cruise tourism strategy and action plan will allow, “Us to look at our unique proposition and see how we can develop this further.”

Prevost noted that the pool of consultants who have been selected for this consultancy they come to Dominica with vast experience in the area of tourism, infrastructure development, strategy planning and research.

Meantime, she said government’s priorities for tourism enhancement in this financial year and the upcoming financial year include; site and facility enhancement works, community tourism expansion and enhancement of our urban areas.

“Some of the specific projects that we are working on within this financial year that we expect to have a positive impact on the cruise sector include rehabilitation of sidewalks and we know this is a crucial area, particularly visitors to the city of Roseau, and our priorities for this financial year include Victoria Street and Pottersville,” Prevost explained.