DDA launches Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan for Dominica
In keeping with its mandate to increase Dominica’s tourism arrivals thereby increasing the share of tourism’s contribution to national economic development, Discover Dominica Authority, has contracted Cruise Consultants Collaborative (C3) to develop a Cruise Tourism Policy and Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan for Dominica.
The project was launched at the Garraway Hotel conference room on Tuesday, followed by a stakeholder’s workshop.
A consultancy team is currently on island to engage tourism stakeholders and will also be undertaking various site visits to locations which are believed to be quite popular among cruise visitors.
“Now this consultancy as you have heard before will undertake the formulation of a Cruise Tourism Policy and a Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan that will involve the following task,” Permanent Security in the Ministry of Tourism, Careen Prevost said while addressing the ceremony. “So we are going to be looking at an assessment of the current situation in Dominica, linking global trends and development. We will review and analyze and integrate the various tourism policy documents, you are aware that we do have a current tourism policy, the tourism master plan and the DDA Cooperate strategy and action plan.”
Additionally she said, “We are going to be looking at all of these documents to see how we can fit in the development of the cruise sector, guided by the strategy that has already been set out.”
Prevost hopes that the Cruise Policy and Action Plan will assist the tourism sector in developing the overall vision as well as defining strategies, policies and an action plan for each area of concern “but notlimited to tourism planning and product development, marketing and promotions, standards and accreditation, manpower development, investments, infrastructure, transportation, environment, culture, gender and poverty reduction.”
She stated further that the aim of this cruise tourism strategy and action plan will allow, “Us to look at our unique proposition and see how we can develop this further.”
Prevost noted that the pool of consultants who have been selected for this consultancy they come to Dominica with vast experience in the area of tourism, infrastructure development, strategy planning and research.
Meantime, she said government’s priorities for tourism enhancement in this financial year and the upcoming financial year include; site and facility enhancement works, community tourism expansion and enhancement of our urban areas.
“Some of the specific projects that we are working on within this financial year that we expect to have a positive impact on the cruise sector include rehabilitation of sidewalks and we know this is a crucial area, particularly visitors to the city of Roseau, and our priorities for this financial year include Victoria Street and Pottersville,” Prevost explained.
we need to ban certain media puppets who only publish bad things about the country. Fix roads and build a mariner in Portsmouth to begin a healthy tourism industry.
Are C3 foreign consultants? Have we had positive results from past consultants? What did we get from the Trinidad Company? The one which was going to promote fete in Dominica for Trinis?!! We have had too many consultations without results. Let’s make a solemn promise to implement this one if it makes sense. Let’s put careers on the line. Implement, be successful or resign!!
The Mayores of Roseau and thePeeYes must walk the streets of Roseau together and report to the public on their findings! Urgently!!
It is high time that Dominica understands that it has to keep up to good international standards and best practices , all this consultation will serve no purspose ,if we continue to do the are thing over and over.
This is a tourism business, and we must learn to provide good services in order to be successful,as the tourist has hundreds of other places they could go.
I suggest
1. Better ,and more strategic marketing , time to sell what we have different from other islands
2. International airport access and accommodations improvement a must .
3. Better services at local businesses
Give more incentives and better prices to cruise ships and others ,facilitate them better
4. Encourage multi sector business and think large scale
5. Engage the entire island. As it is some only few people benefit.
6. Train people to deliver good services
7. Offer better and more diverse package to the visitor ,which will encourage them to stay and come again.
8. Make country more user friendly…
While all you are calling people CROOKS and TRAITORS,i am proud to be one, because i wont stop saying that Roseau repels tourist and will forever be a negative for the tourism sector.It smells pee pee,broken sidewalks are all over,garbage strewn all over the place,vagrants are running after the visitors asking for A COIN,or a HALF…Stray dogs are having a field day,and off course their faeces are everywhere.I used to hear of QUWAITI FUND,for the improvement of Roseau,then Roseau Rehabilitation “Whatever”…Instead of using CBI money to buy votes(NEP),why not do some well deserved work in Roseau..The good Roseau people will NEVER vote this corrupt DLP gang,but its the capital city..CBI will not last forever,with so many criminals in possession of our passports,but papa Bondieu,fix Roseau nah!SKERRIT MUST GO!SKERRIT MUST GO!SKERRIT MUST GO!
no more consultation, how allu want de yankey or colonizers dollars and allu sell passport to all sort of ruthless crooks and scoundrels that can terrorize de same colonizers allu want money from, nous fini bat
bring Carnival back
LMAO this has to be a joke! So…Dominica really needed a consultant to tell them what to do? So…all the talk we heard from Robbie a year or 2 ago about pending changes, what happened to them? Where’s the bill in parliament to clean the streets? What happened to the Roseau revitalization project that will make our capital “the most attractive capital in the region”?
Please tell me how much was paid for this consultancy and why that money could not have gone to a small business or a work/cleaning crew, or something tangible? Or is this just another government laundering business???
“In keeping with its mandate to increase Dominica’s tourism arrivals thereby increasing the share of tourism’s contribution to national economic development,”
Hogwash, that sort of nonsocial rhetoric will be believed only by people who do not know better!
You nor anybody else in Dominica have any power to dictate anything that will cause an increase in any way, shape or form in the amount of tourist visiting Dominica, especially those arriving by ship. You have no agency anywhere in the world booking tourist for any major Cruse Line, there you are at the mercy of the Cruse Ships, which decides if they will include Dominica in their itinerary.
Unless, you have some travel agencies around the world promoting, and booking passengers and visitors to Dominica, all you will get is the remnants as you are getting right now, and you had better be satisfied about, and be quiet! All you all are good for is just talking!
“………….has contracted Cruise Consultants Collaborative (C3) to develop a Cruise Tourism Policy and Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan for Dominica.”
Papa Bondi, I thought we did that some time ago.? What new is gonna come out of this new Plan, what we need to do NOW is to literally kick out this Corrupt Labour Government band of misfits and outdated practices and get a new government in place. You can get many new Plans, new Strategies, but until Skerrit and his corrupt gang are in power you as the professionals promoting our tourism is barking the wrong bull dog. I fee for you all and there is no quality direction and guidance from Skerrit and corrupt government.
Good luck staff and those trying to promote our tourism sector.
This year is the second consecutive year that Dominica has seen a drop in cruise ship visitors, while all other destinations are growing (I didn’t make that up. That is based on stats from the CTO).
Stop the talking and do something fast.
Cleaning up Roseau can be a good start. We have cruise ships on the bay front and smelly drains behind the Old Market and throughout the capital. It’s a shame really.
Please, “Do something Fast…” Get rid of inept Skerrit and this Corrupt Labour Government. They are a waste of tie, years now we knew that, al the cobwebs exposed now,,,,,,
Hence the reason for this strategic consultation.
The people’s attitudes have to change first, cannot have hobos living inside a palace, we can make D/ca look like Dubai if the people ain’t thinking up to par it’s all for nothing.
the only thing Dominica is not to small for is to sell passports please name me one thing that is working right in that Dominica under these KIDS
Consultation Consultation Consultation and No Implementation
It would be nice to read another master plan that is not implemented. At a lot of money for it and people in the dda cannot understand it so have to pay the same people to explain it again and again. Then like the Tourism master plan pack it up and start from the middle or not work on it at all. Brilliant dda.
This sounds good. Hoping within a year or a few we can reap the benefits of this policy and action plan.
The personnel at the MoT are a set of hardworking ones. Progressive and diligent workers. I have no doubt that this strategic plans will help boost our tourism markets and increase revenue.
I like this, the people are working. Can’t wait to see the total transformation of the Roseau area.
“A consultancy team is currently on island to engage tourism stakeholders and will also be undertaking various site visits to locations which are believed to be quite popular among cruise visitors.”
Assuming that the Emerald Pool is one of those sites, their route will inevitably be via Antrim. Perhaps the consultancy team could recommend that, as a matter of urgency, something needs to be done about the road. It is in a deplorable and dangerous state and has been so since the spoil from Red Gully was dumped there seven years ago.
All the consultants in the world cannot bring back fatalities.
How come this company c3 has no footprint on the web???