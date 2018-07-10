Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has released a brand new promotional video named ‘ReDiscover Dominica’ as part of an ongoing campaign to entice visitors to come to explore the new beauty of Dominica, as it continues its recovery from Hurricane Maria.

The fast-paced video consists of footage all shot in May 2018 and therefore showcases how far the destination has come in terms of cleared trails, re-opened sites and activities, and the range of unique adventures to be experienced in Dominica.

Featured locations include must-see sites such as the Indian River, Freshwater Lake and the Emerald Pool. Viewers also get a glimpse into activities such as canyoning in the Titou Gorge, relaxing at the hot water Sulphur Spas, and enjoying local cuisine at popular eating hangouts like Keepin’ it Real.

This promotional video is a part of the DDA’s ongoing ReDiscover Dominica campaign. Currently persons can book a four night vacation and pay for three nights, in addition to receiving US$100.00 on island dollars via www.discoverdominica.com

The coupon booklet can be used for discounts on activities such as scuba diving, island tours, duty-free shopping, local cuisine, whale-watching, hiking tours, car rentals and others.

This video forms part of a suite of video productions geared towards illustrating the current quality that Dominica’s tourism product still holds, and includes the brand new ‘ReDiscover Dominica Diving’ video which was launched at the 2018 Long Beach Scuba show and is currently available for viewing on Discover Dominica’s Youtube page.

See video below.