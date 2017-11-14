Hurricane Maria’s impact on Dominica can be seen and felt across the breadth of the Nature Island.

Over the past weeks, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal together with other private and public sector stakeholders and partners have been working tirelessly to assess the readiness of Dominica to receive visitors. While rebuilding Dominica’s tourism product will take time, it is important to keep potential visitors and stakeholders abreast of the progress.

As such, Discover Dominica Authority has launched a new blog site, http://dominicaupdate.com, to provide regular updates on key visitor related products and services. Updates to be included on the site range from accommodations, access, things to do, volunteering and voluntourism, as well as information of the relief efforts and responses to frequently asked questions.

According to Director of Tourism Colin Piper, “This web page is another way that DDA is striving to keep its public informed about the realistic situation in Dominica post-Hurricane Maria.”

There has been significant progress in the rebuilding process over the past two months since the passage of Hurricane Maria. According to a release by telecommunications provider FLOW, mobile phone service has been restored to approximately 80% of the population.

FLOW’s voice and internet service have also been restored to 70% the major business customers and 80% of government offices and departments.

DIGICEL is reporting restoration of mobile phone service to ninety –five communities islandwide. Restoration of water continues across various parts of the island and electricity restoration continues throughout the capital city Roseau and town of Portsmouth.

To date, eighteen (18) properties have indicated they have resumed or will resume accommodation services by December 1, 2017. Some amenities available at these properties will be limited but most have the ability to provide regular water and electricity. The properties are Atlantique View Resort, Bay View Port Residence, Caribbean Seaview Apartments, Classique International, Coffeeriver Cottages, Emerald View Apartments, Hibiscus Valley Inn, Le Petit Paradis, Picard Beach Cottages, Picard Family Guest House, Pointe Baptiste Guest House, Portsmouth Beach Hotel, Rejens Hotel, St. James Bed & Breakfast, Suite Pepper Cottage, Sunset Bay Club, Tamarind Tree Hotel & Restaurant, and 3 Rivers Eco Lodge & Rosalie Forest Eco Lodge.