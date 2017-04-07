On the heels of the Annual Tourism Awareness month in May and HikeFest, scheduled for the 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th of May, 2017, the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association implores all hikers and nature lovers to be safe while hiking through Destination Dominica.

“Recently, we were alerted to a situation where two hikers got lost on the trail to Morne Diablotin.” Kevin A Francis, Executive Vice President of the DHTA explained. “This can be a very traumatic experience and so we are urging everyone, visitors and locals alike, to please take certified guides along with you on your nature expeditions”

Mr. Francis went on to explain that “Dominica is a lush and beautiful island. It is a lot easier than you think to get caught in her charm and become lost in her dense landscape. By using certified guides, visitors can ensure the most pleasurable experience here in Dominica.”

For a list of certified guides that can be used on your next expedition, nature enthusiasts can contact the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division. Visitors and locals can also stop at the DHTA office on 17 Castle Street in Roseau, where the staff will be more than happy to help you plan and select guides for your next hike.