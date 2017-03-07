Dominica a hidden Caribbean gemDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 10:59 AM
I don’t like arriving at night in a place I’ve never been. I like to get my bearings and to suss a place out when I land someplace new, and that’s hard to do in the dark.
But my flight from Barbados didn’t arrive here until after 7 p.m., well after sunset. I was disappointed at having a half-hour drive to my hotel in the dark. But not for long.
It had been drizzling earlier in the day and the smell of the earth and the sea air was ripe in the air. The driver of my van bobbed and weaved along the twisting, rise-and-fall road through the village of Marigot, and then briefly along the coast. I could see a three-quarters moon peaking through the clouds, shining golden-white beams on the Atlantic. I rolled down the window and heard dark waves crashing mightily on the black rocks on the coast, the silhouettes of the palm trees pinned against the moon and the stars.
I didn’t arrive at the hillside Beau Rive hotel until well after dinner, but owner Mark Steele had prepared a fine tomato tart with wonderful pastry and a light, welcoming rum punch. I sat outside under the stars and listened to the ocean waves pound the coast a couple hundred metres below me, with crickets and tree frogs chirping in the night.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Welcome. Come again.
These articles do much more than the expensive ads that our people want to see. Dominica IS special and should try to attract people who would appreciate what it has to offer. Fete,, beach and rum is not our bag. The people who appreciate what we have, boast about it and encourage their friends to visit. By the way, those people contribute a lot more to the economy than the cruise passengers.
Thank you sir for your very flattering article about our country. You did not need to tell some of us of its unique attributes as we recognise them and thank God for them everyday!
Can I make a suggestion? Can you exchange your Canadian citizenship with some Dominicans here and abroad who are making a career of portraying a completely contrasting image of their native land, Dominica.
You would certainly serve us better than some who were born here. Hats off to you sir for a very refreshing article.
“Some Dominicans here and abroad who are making a career of portraying a completely contrasting image of their native land, Dominica.”
I wonder who is portraying a contrasting image of Dominica. After all, no one is saying Dominica doesn’t have a beautiful Emerald Pool and the other sites mentioned by the author.
What many Dominicans, including me, have a problem is the state of governance of the country, the get rich over night politicians, our diplomatic passports landing in the hands of questionable characters and the like.
This is the heart of the issue for many Dominicans, not the images portrayed by the author in this excellent article.
Additionally the author spent four days in Dominica on a trip paid for by the Discover Dominica Authority and the man is a travel writer.
Always nice to see the beauty that our island has to offer to visitors.
This person sure captured a lot of Dominica’s popular sites.
Thanks for sharing and spreading the word.