Dominica asks visitors to returnTravel Weekly - Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 at 9:58 AM
In an update to mark the six-month passage of Hurricane Maria, Colin Piper, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, assured visitors and tourism partners that significant progress has been made in getting the island ready for guests.
“Visitors will see the same vibrant spirit of our people, beautiful scenery and features that make Dominica the Nature Island of the Caribbean,” Piper said.
Dominica has full connectivity to international and regional markets with regular flights on LIAT, Seaborne, Winair, Air Sunshine, Coastal Express Carrier and InterCaribbean Airways, which launched nonstop scheduled services between Dominica, St. Lucia and Tortola on March 22.
The Douglas Charles Airport has expanded air access with night landings until 8 p.m.
A total of 393 guestrooms are available, or 41% of the total stock of 962 rooms available before the hurricane.
Fort Young Hotel, which has 41 rooms open, will open its remaining 31 rooms by October; Secret Bay, Calibishie Cove and Citrus Creek Plantation plan to open in Q4 2018. Jungle Bay Resort and Cabarets Resort Kempinski plan to reopen during the first half of 2019 and the new Anichi Resort late next year. The openings will increase Dominica’s room stock by 340 rooms.
Piper said that prior to Hurricane Maria, the island was on course to receive 219 cruise calls during the 2017-2018 cruise season. That number was reduced to 34 calls following the storm.
As part of the recovery effort, two properties are offering packages focused on Dominica’s natural attractions.
The Fort Young Hotel’s dive package includes accommodations for five or seven nights, daily breakfast, transfers and three or five days of two-tank dives. Rates start at $1,256 per person.
“Diving is one of Dominica’s most championed attractions and we want to help visitors have the best experience exploring our waters,” said Marvlyn James, Fort Young’s general manager.
“We want to continue to serve the diving community as an expert resource.”
Secret Bay has several eco-travel voluntourism programs to help restore the island’s eco-systems and vegetation, including coastal surveys and clearing boat passageways along the Indian River. Accommodations are at Tibay Villas on the northwest coast until Secret Bay reopens. The five-night programs start at $98 per room, per night.
8 Comments
Visitors, and I mean tourists, will only return to Dominica when we can offer them value for money. They have plenty of alternatives to spend their hard earned money on. Dominica is exclusive for the wrong reasons right now.
Sir, I admire your courage in encouraging people to return to Dominica. Scott’s Head is a main tourist attraction and today we lack the basic human necessity which is water. I think you are doing a good job of uplifting and encouraging people to return, but, your job will be in vain if people have to see a few WATER buffalos on the roadside. How can I being my grandchildren in Scotts Head when they can’t take a shower or flush the toilet?
Not quite sure what your understanding of ready is, Piper. Maybe it’s: unsafe roads all over the island full of potholes, unsafe Bailey Bridges, rock falls, communities still without water and electricity, etc. Is that your understanding of ready? I wonder if, God forbid, tourists would get injured or worse who would take responsibility?? You Piper, or Tonge, or Skerrit? I can already hear the excuses and lies!
If Mr Piper is saying that Melville Hall has expanded air access until 8pm, then how come LIAT has no night flights scheduled on its website?
Piper
Is the 40th anniversary of independence celebrations on hold? I had plans to visit Dominica during that period, but so far all I have heard about this is silence.
You are appealing to “visitors” to come to our shores, but visiting Dominicans will outspend these “visitors” during our stay.
Smh quick quack just speak the truth I have no more to say
Return? people need to focus on rebuilding their houses. I know they bringing in income and providing jobs but people need to focus on rebuilding. The tourist vendors can take loans in the mean time. This administration is something else’. Skerrit must go skerrit must go
Piper Dominica is doomed under the Skerrit REGIME,UNLESS THIS DICTATOR IS REMOVED FROM OFFICE THE DECLINE WILL CONTINUE.