Roseau, Dominica, December 29, 2017 – On Thursday, December 28, 2017, Dominica welcomed the SY Sea Cloud II of Sea Cloud Cruises to its shores. . This marks the 1st cruise ship call to Dominica since the passage of Hurricane Maria. The ship was anchored at the Purple Turtle Beach in Portsmouth, bringing approximately two hundred cruise passengers to Dominica shores.

The passengers of Sea Cloud II enjoyed many of the shore excursions offered in the north of the island, to include Tours to Fort Shirley and horseback riding at Purple Turtle Beach.

The passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017, dampened a well anticipated, fruitful 2017/2018 cruise season for Dominica. Dominica was well on its way to experiencing a 44.3% increase in cruise passenger arrivals for its 2017/2018 cruise season. Unfortunately, due to the widespread devastation to the island, some cruise lines cancelled their calls to the island through December 2017.

The MV Mein Schiff 3 of TUI Cruises, is scheduled to call in at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on January 28, 2018, bringing well over 2000 passengers to Dominica shores. Other cruise lines to include Costa Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Lines are scheduled to call in for the 2017/2018 cruise season.

In light of the many resolute efforts made to assure the cruise lines of Dominica’s readiness to receive cruise calls, The Ministry of Tourism& Urban Renewal and Discover Dominica Authority are confident that the cruise passengers will have an extraordinary experience in Dominica.

DDA solicits the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders in ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for the cruise visitors.

The Government of Dominica will continue its effort in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com or follow Dominica on Twitter (@nature_island) and Facebook/discoverdominica and take a look at our videos on YouTube/discoverdominica.