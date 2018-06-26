Discover Dominica Authority launched a new dive video during the Long Beach Scuba Dive Show in Southern California, held June 23 -24, 2018.

The video was shot a few months after the 2017 hurricane and was able to feature great underwater footage of vibrant, healthy and colourful reefs.

While some of the shallow reefs above 40 feet suffered damage many of those below 40 feet remained intact, as many of Dominica’s dive sites were protected by their deep waters.

“We are excited about the new dive video, which displays the thriving dive product currently available in Dominica and which complements our other dive marketing initiatives to assist the destination to increase dive awareness,” Says Discover Dominica CEO, Colin Piper.

The dive product in Dominica continues to be one of the island’s unique selling points as it provides great diving experiences which have resulted in several accolades for the destination.

The annual dive festival, Dive Fest 2018, is scheduled for July 6 -15, 2018.

The Dominica Watersport Association has compiled a cadre of ocean-based activities which will provide another great year of dive fest fun, frolic and underwater experiences. Activities include water park adventure; whale watching; clean up underwater dives and the ever popular discover scuba on the beach and Kubuli family fun day. Divers are welcome to visit and join the fun as part of the ReDiscover Dominica Dive effort.

Caradonna Adventures has been a major partner in the ReDiscover Dominica Campaign in the Canadian market. They have designed several marketing outreach programs reaching out to dive enthusiasts within North America.

Currently, persons can book a four-night vacation and pay for three nights, in addition to receiving US$100.00 on island dollars via www.caradonna.com.

Dive Voluntourism has also been heavily promoted during the past months with Cabrits Dive launching a Dive Voluntourism package inviting divers to visit Dominica to assist with reef clean up shortly after the passage of the hurricane.

Currently, seven dive operators are operational and opened for business while others continue to work towards reopening and enhancing their product offering.

Now is the time to ReDiscover Dominica’s amazing dive experiences.

View the video below