Dominica sets eyes on January for opening of cruise ship seasonDominica News Online - Thursday, November 9th, 2017 at 9:42 AM
Tourism stakeholders on the island have made known their intent to have Dominica ready to accept cruise ship by January 1, 2018, despite the ravages caused by Hurricane Maria.
Tourism Director, Colin Piper said Heads and CEOs of cruise lines have been written to on the matter and a number of tourist sites are being worked on.
“The Honorable Minister (of tourism, Robert Tonge) has penned a letter and has sent out to the CEOs and the heads of each of the cruise lines indicating to them that Dominica’s intention is to have sites in the country in a state of readiness accept cruise ships by January 1,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio. “And so we have given ourselves a series of milestones by which we will review and see where we are along the way.”
Piper said the authorities intend to invite members of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and cruise lines to visit Dominica “and satisfy themselves” on progress made on tourism sites.
“It is also our intention to record and document the progress along the way so that we can through video indicate to them what is happening with the sites,” he noted.
He stated that a number of sites have been identified, such as the popular Emerald Pool and Trafalgar Falls and others, for cleaning and making sure they are free and clear of debris.
“That means vehicular access to the sites and that also means walking to the sites,” he explained.
He pointed out that the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with the Ministry of Forestry, with the help of Cuban volunteers, to take care of fallen trees in areas such as the Botanical Gardens and Emerald Pool, “which has already begun and soon to begin is Trafalgar Falls.”
“We have asked the tour operators – understanding that some of these sites will be ready – to get your packages ready and begin discussions with the shore excursion managers of the cruise lines,” Piper noted.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
I heard them people saying Portsmouth is ready to receive visitors but all i reading in this article is about Roseau being ready… They say how Cabrits ready and yachts can come and cruise ships can come but i suspect just like how all them big apartments they build for Ross University sucking salt now so too will the tour guides and other people in tourism like Cobra and them boat boys in Portsmouth will suck salt too… Look show down
I hope they manage to pull it off but in truth I have my doubts. Cruise lines will already have altered their schedules since the hurricane struck us and devastated our infrastructure and sites.Why would they amend their new schedules at the last minute? I pray I will be proven wrong because our people, especially vendors and taxi drivers need the money.
What? January 1 you said? These days the times and seasons have changed in Dominica. In the good old days 3rd of November was Independence Day but now under Skerrit it has become national mourning day. December 25 use to be Christmas Day but Skerrit turned the season into Election Division Season to the point that criminals even used that day to go bomb the house of GON Emmanuel; January 1 was New Years Day but thanks to Skerrit, January 1 has become ‘Dirty Laundry’ Day, as international news media let the world know that there is a small island in the Caribbean with a lot of dirty laundry by the name of corrupt “sale of diplomatic passports.” I don’t know what to expect this January 1, 2018 but they would be better off to open the cruise season on January 10, 2018 so our spin doctors could have enough time to bowl some leg break.
Let’s hope January 1, 2018 will not be like January 1, 2017 expose’ of CBS60 minutes that later resulted in the arrest of our own fugitive by the name of Aliereza Monfared. Maybe January 1, 2018 it might very well be CNN BREAKING NEWS. Corruption infects and then kills
Watch the Paradise Papers! More revelations to come!
This might sound great, but people are having problem shipping barrels to their own people.
Very curious as to the reality of this. Cruise lines were hesitant in the past because as they put it ‘there was not a pull factor on the island; there was hardly anything to do”….. now that our tourist sites and centers have been beaten and very badly I might add, what will be our pull factor? Will we truly be able to have the infrastructure ready; roads to the site that have not be destroyed and just roads in general? Will we be able to have our few tourist sites and centers, which were already undeveloped, ready by January? Considering the fact we are in November.
Sometimes it’s best we face the ‘real’ reality of this situation on Dominica and make slow yet strong long term strides, rather than haphazard, fast moves to give the impression that we are bouncing back and doing so at an impressive and rapid rate.
ONE MAJOR COMPONENT OF TOURISM IS SAFETY AND SECURITY.
TAKE YOUR TIME DOMINICA!
A lot of cleaning up will have to be done in the this month and next month then. I really hope the ship can come. Agriculture down, cip probably not selling, exports down, how else the country getting money. Everyone will feel it since businesses will have less customers. We already lost a whole month of the tourist season.