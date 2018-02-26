Fifty ship calls expected for remainder of cruise season says TongeDominica News Online - Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 9:23 AM
Dominica expects to receive about 50 cruise calls for the remainder of the cruise season.
That was according to the Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal Senator Robert Tonge.
“So we expect to have about 50 calls for the balance of the season one of the most important ones for us is to get Carnival Cruise Lines back, they had indicated that they would start sometime in June which means we would be getting back the summer season,” he stated.
He said that representatives from Carnival Cruise Lines were on island and made suggestions of areas in which needed improvement.
He said that the tourism ministry has taken into consideration the suggestions of Carnival and work is being done with Public Works to address them.
“We up to 80% of all of our sites back up and ready so they [Carnival Cruise Lines] are hoping sometime in the end of July they will return to Dominica,” Tonge revealed.
Tonge stated that prior to Hurricane Maria Dominica was expecting at least a 20% – 25% increase for the 2017/2018 cruise season.
However, he said that: “We gotten the commitment from all the lines that they will be back in 2018/2019 season and if we have the summer it will increase the numbers quite considerably.”
Meantime, Tonge revealed that over $3-million has been spent towards getting the tourist sites ready for the cruise lines.
“Between ourselves and Public Works specifically to tourism related interventions I think we spent in excess $3 million dollars to make sure that our sites are ready clean cleared, the roads were cleared the city was cleaned,” he said.
He remarked that as residents continue to put out the debris from Hurricane Maria on the streets it increases the cost of cleanup.
“And even now as people continue to put out the debris from their home we also have to come on a weekly basis to go out and clean these things so that continues to increase on the cost,” Tonge said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
I hope Mr. Tonge is right. However, as of todays’ date the respected “cruisemapper” schedule lists only26 ship arrivals between now and trhe end of the current season.
– Prinsendam, 8 March
– Mein Schiff 3 ,11March, 25 March, 8 April
– AIDA Diva, 7 March
– AIDA Luna, 10 April
– Carnival Fascination, 1 May, 8 May, 15 May, 22 May, 29 May, 5 June, 12 June, 19 June , 26 June, 3 July, 10 July, 17 July, 24 July, 31 July, 7 August, 14 August, 21 August, 28 August.
– Ocean Insignia, 9 July
– Carnival Breeze, 26 Sept.
After that the first ship for the new 2018/1029 season will be the Celebrity Summit 0n 30 Oct.
It would be helpful if the minister of Tourism were more specific when making his statements. It is good to be optimistic, and he is free of course to challenge this listing if he finds it incorrect/incomplete but gilding the lilly does not help anyone.
I hope the road at Antrim is high on the list for improvement. It is the major link from east to west and on the route to Emerald Pool and other tourist sites. At present the road is an impending disaster in which lives may be lost.
From the road, as dangerous as it is, you cannot get a true picture of its critical state. The extent of the problem extends above and below.
meanwhile most of the sites, all our roads and the Bay front and Woodridge Bay where the ships dock are a mess. You cannot invite guests into your home while your are cleaning. This is POOR hospitality. This was an attempt to put some money into the hands of people in the industry (vendors, taxi, etc) but overall it will severely affect our product. take the time to perfect your product which is the country, then come back and say this is us now, brand new and shining. but how we are now