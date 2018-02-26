Dominica expects to receive about 50 cruise calls for the remainder of the cruise season.

That was according to the Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal Senator Robert Tonge.

“So we expect to have about 50 calls for the balance of the season one of the most important ones for us is to get Carnival Cruise Lines back, they had indicated that they would start sometime in June which means we would be getting back the summer season,” he stated.

He said that representatives from Carnival Cruise Lines were on island and made suggestions of areas in which needed improvement.

He said that the tourism ministry has taken into consideration the suggestions of Carnival and work is being done with Public Works to address them.

“We up to 80% of all of our sites back up and ready so they [Carnival Cruise Lines] are hoping sometime in the end of July they will return to Dominica,” Tonge revealed.

Tonge stated that prior to Hurricane Maria Dominica was expecting at least a 20% – 25% increase for the 2017/2018 cruise season.

However, he said that: “We gotten the commitment from all the lines that they will be back in 2018/2019 season and if we have the summer it will increase the numbers quite considerably.”

Meantime, Tonge revealed that over $3-million has been spent towards getting the tourist sites ready for the cruise lines.

“Between ourselves and Public Works specifically to tourism related interventions I think we spent in excess $3 million dollars to make sure that our sites are ready clean cleared, the roads were cleared the city was cleaned,” he said.

He remarked that as residents continue to put out the debris from Hurricane Maria on the streets it increases the cost of cleanup.

“And even now as people continue to put out the debris from their home we also have to come on a weekly basis to go out and clean these things so that continues to increase on the cost,” Tonge said.