Minister for Tourism Senator Robert Tonge has said that his ministry will place Human Resource as one of the top priorities in the 2018-2019 National Budget.

He was speaking during the closing ceremony of a tourism training workshop held at the Prevost Cinemall on Thursday.

“I remember when I first came into Tourism – we had four pillars, the four important things, the first one we had was marketing, then access, then sites and the last one was human resource but I realized that the most important thing is the people,” he said. “So when you hear me speak next week when it comes to the whole issue of Parliament and budget, I will be putting Human Resource as the first pillar because you are the most important people.”

Tonge continued, “And that is why we are having all this training.”

According to him, more training should be organized for those in the tourism industry.

“We cannot force them to come but eventually what the others are going to see, they are going to say, ‘who are the people that are succeeding in this tourism business…?’” Tonge stated. “And they will now wonder what is different about that person.”

He went on to say that these people will realize that those who have been going to as many training as possible are the ones that are most knowledgeable.

The 2018-2019 National Budget is expected to be presented by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit on Wednesday, July 25th.