The Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Discover Dominica Authority and the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association begin the observance of the month of May as Tourism Awareness Month.

Given the challenges facing the sector in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the focus will be on climate resiliency in the tourism sector.

Scheduled activities include radio programmes, social media posts, visits to schools, activities for students, outreach to tourism stakeholders, DOMFESTA and Jazz ‘n Creole events.

Director of Tourism Colin Piper states, “The purpose of Tourism Awareness Month is to continually raise public awareness of the importance of the tourism sector to our economy. Specifically, we want to inform and educate the public that we call can play our part in making our tourism industry better.”

This year’s activity will focus on educating tourism stakeholders on how they can prepare for natural disasters, determining the concerns of the stakeholders and developing policies and plans to address those concerns particularly around the climate resilient thrust.

DOMFESTA and Hike Fest events are also included as part of the activities for Tourism Awareness Month.

Key activities for the month are as follows:

May 5 Hike Fest – Pond Casse to Emerald Pool

May 7 Hotel site visits

May 9 – 18 DOMFESTA Art Exhibition

May 10 Tourism Youth Congress

May 10 Tourism Stakeholder Meeting – Wotten Waven

May12 Hike Fest Kids Day – Boeri Lake

May 12 Persuasion 2, Clara House, The Lounge (a Jazz ‘n Creole fringe event)

May 13 She’s Royal Mother’s Day Brunch at Atlantique View (a Jazz ‘n Creole fringe event)

May 14 – 18 Schools Lecture Series

May 16 Primary Schools Kweyol Spelling Bee

May 17 DOMFESTA Explosion (a Jazz ‘n Creole fringe event)

May 17 Tourism Stakeholder Meeting – Soufriere/Scotts Head

May 18 Jazz on the Boardwalk, Fort Young Hotel

May 18 Jazz ‘n Grill, Tulip Restaurant, Picard

May 19 Hike Fest

May 19 Jazz on the Beach at Purple Turtle Beach

May 20 Jazz ‘n Creole

May 23 Tourism debate on Chalk & Chatter

May 24 Hike Fest Syndicate Loop Trail

May 24 Tourism Stakeholder meeting – Portsmouth

May 28 – June 2 Masterville Joseph photography exhibition

May 28 Hotel site visit

May 30 Tourism quiz on Chalk & Chatter

May 31 DIFA End of Year concert

May 31 Tourism Stakeholder Meeting – Kalinago Territory

June 2 DOMFESTA Song Contest