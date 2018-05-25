A Tourism App which is intended to provide visitors with a firsthand view of destination Dominica has been officially launched.

The Tourism Destination App, “Explore Dominica” as it is called was launched at a ceremony held at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Office (ECCB) in Roseau on Thursday.

This is the first destination App that has been endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture here in Dominica and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Ministry of Tourism has been continually developing the product on island.

The App was created by a Dominican company Mirage Technologies and has been in the making for over a year.

“This App has gone through many alterations and I think right now what we have is a solid art platform that will allow visitors, even before they come to Dominica to map out what they are going to do in Dominica and when they actually reach in Dominica hear the different sites they can go to, hear the different restaurants that they can go to, hear the different hotels that they can go to,” Minister for Tourism and Culture Senator Robert Tonge said while addressing the launching ceremony.

Tonge said he is “very pleased” that the App has been created by one of Dominica’s young entrepreneurs.

According to him, this App will be a very important one not only for the creator, but for the local stakeholders here.

“If you are a tour guide you can place yourself on there and get recognition if you are a restaurant you can place yourself there and get recognition if you are a car rental company you can put yourself on there and get recognition,” he explained. “It allows the App creators to earn an income and it also helps to promote, not only the country, but it also helps to promote the various stakeholders here.”

Tonge went on to say that what the Ministry of Tourism has done is to ensure that the part of the App to deal with sites, “that we help in terms of populating the information, making sure the right information is there and making sure the safe sites are there just to ensure that once persons come to Dominica and they do use the App and go to those sites they will have a fantastic time.”

He pointed out that in everything that one does there is going to be many challenges.

However, he believes the important thing is to try to overcome those challenges

“The important thing is to find people who can encourage you, to help you, to mentor you, to show you the right path to take so whatever you present will be the best that you can present,” Tonge noted.

Meantime, Marketing Executive of DDA, Samantha Letang said the Explore Dominica App puts Dominica on the map.

“As you know our visitors are becoming more text savvy and with the inclusion of an App such as Explore Dominica puts Dominica on the map,” she said.

Letang added, “We can actually get persons to visit Dominica shores even before coming on shore.”

For this App, she stated that the DDA is very excited about the prospects that it has for Dominica’s development in its product.

The App is available for both Android and Apple devices and can be downloaded on both the Google Play and Apple Stores.