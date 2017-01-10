Tonge speaks of benefits of CBI Program to Dominica’s tourism sectorDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 9:09 AM
Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal, Senator Robert Tonge has spoken of the benefits of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program and its impact on foreign direct investments in the tourism sector.
He spoke at a function on Monday at the State House announcing the partnership between Marriott International and Silver Beach Resort and Spa, to be built in Picard, Portsmouth under the CBI Program.
“The Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) has opened up an effective, transparent and direct opportunity to forge these partnerships, in order to develop home grown, and foreign direct investments in the tourism sector,” he said. “Like other similar projects currently being developed under the CIP, the Silver Beach Development will greatly enhance Dominica’s export ready hotel room stock. The luxury resort, will not only greatly complement Dominica’s natural attractions and eco-friendly environment, but will bring a brand name that is well known and patronized all over the world.”
According to Tonge, many have opined that Dominica needs these quality brands to improve on the countries awareness and develop its Tourism product to world class standards.
“The additional luxury hotel rooms will have a tremendous rippling effect on other economic sectors,” he noted. “Hundreds of jobs will be created in the construction sector during the development phase. Once the doors are open and even before guests have arrived, hundreds of jobs will have been created in the hospitality sector.”
Tonge went on to say that it has been the foresight of this government to invest heavily in the training of hospitality workers throughout the length and breadth of Dominica.
“Farmers, fishermen, taxi drivers and other goods and service providers also stand to benefit from this investment,” he said.
Tonge stated further that government is committed to ensuring that the partnership with the Marriott brand, “will be long term and beneficial to both parties.”
“We will continue to address transport to Dominica by improving air access and broadening relationships with new and existing airlines which service Dominica,” he remarked.
Tonge noted that infrastructural development through roads and bridges remain a constant priority for Government, “ and while we rebuild major roadways following the effects of climate change events, we are building back better.”
He stated that significant focus is also being placed on maintaining a visitor friendly and welcoming environment.
“This includes enhancements to the infrastructure in the city of Roseau and town of Portsmouth as well as upgrades and further development of our tourism products,” he noted.
Tonge went on to say that the Government has made $15-million available to existing hotels and restaurants to expand or upgrade its properties to enhance visitor satisfaction, and at the same time exceeding standards, as per their recommendations.
“Government has increased its marketing budget, investing more heavily in the systematic promotion of Dominica to travel agents, tour operators and potential visitors,” he said. “All of these initiatives mentioned above have been made possible from the proceeds of the Citizenship by Investment Program…”
Tonge said he is confident that the Marriott brand, with over 5,500 properties, in 11o countries worldwide, will find Dominica to be one of its most sought after locations.
“Our offering of a combination of heritage, cultural, urban and environmental experiences will be a hit with your guests,” he noted.
He said Dominica remains the most uniquely positioned not only as regards to its location in the Caribbean archipelago, “but also by virtue of its vast untouched natural attractions which are currently sitting waiting to welcome all.”
Tonge said he is honoured to be part of the “most transformational government elected to office since independence”
Meantime; CEO of Silver Beach Resort Alick Lawrence said one of the opportunities afforded by the current state of Dominica’s hotel stock is that developers of hotels under the CBI Program, have the ability to define the type of hotel industry for which Dominica will become known.“This is both an awesome and exciting challenge and responsibility and we at Silver Beach intend to deliver a product and service which make an important contribution to that decision,” he stated.
Lawrence revealed that at the end of this month a series of meetings will be held in Dominica involving all the major players, or potential players in the construction phase.
“A similar meeting between our team and the Marriott team will follow in Miami,” he revealed.
He stated also that the intention is to commence construction of the resort in this half of the year.
“Various activities are already in motion to achieve this,” he said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Mr. Tongue as a businessman you know very well that before you venture into a business you MUST not only look at the benefits but one also needs to look at the consequences. Mr. Tongue how would you feel if you got up one morning and hear that someone with a Dominican passport entered a US embassy anywhere in the world and killed 5 people? Would that kind of news matter even if a few team members were able to use CBI money to build 200 room hotel, that can’t be opened? Man Dr. Ralph Gonzales, a fellow laborite and PM of St. Vincent said four days ago that Passport is the highest office in the land and therefore it is not for sale. He went on to say there are many things one can sell to make money but they will not do it. In my little mind I think of ganja I can sell to build a little 2 bedroom house for my girl and children but I will not dear do that even if I know I would only put my family in danger. Isn’t the sale of passport just as bad as sale and put DA at risk?
OK, so let me see if I get this right. Our newly coined “Citizens” do not want to visit much less invest in their new “homeland” where they acquired citizenship by “INVESTMENT” so the passport peddlers are now taking up the mantle of “major investors” in the CBI program right? Yet, when references are made that it’s like a mail order passport we start foaming at the mouth, calling each other traitors and even go as far as requesting the immediate execution of our elected Officials, right? With thousands and thousands of passports sold why can’t we find at least 100 to 500 serious investors? Ohhhh sorry…I misunderstood… these passport holders have already made a one time investment into someone’s pocket! I get it now! My fellow Dominicans is it foolish of me to think that something is seriously wrong with this picture? I mean “pay your money take your passport and run”? Does that sound right to ANY of you? Please reply yes or no and why!
Here we go again!