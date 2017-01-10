Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal, Senator Robert Tonge has spoken of the benefits of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program and its impact on foreign direct investments in the tourism sector.

He spoke at a function on Monday at the State House announcing the partnership between Marriott International and Silver Beach Resort and Spa, to be built in Picard, Portsmouth under the CBI Program.

“The Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) has opened up an effective, transparent and direct opportunity to forge these partnerships, in order to develop home grown, and foreign direct investments in the tourism sector,” he said. “Like other similar projects currently being developed under the CIP, the Silver Beach Development will greatly enhance Dominica’s export ready hotel room stock. The luxury resort, will not only greatly complement Dominica’s natural attractions and eco-friendly environment, but will bring a brand name that is well known and patronized all over the world.”

According to Tonge, many have opined that Dominica needs these quality brands to improve on the countries awareness and develop its Tourism product to world class standards.

“The additional luxury hotel rooms will have a tremendous rippling effect on other economic sectors,” he noted. “Hundreds of jobs will be created in the construction sector during the development phase. Once the doors are open and even before guests have arrived, hundreds of jobs will have been created in the hospitality sector.”

Tonge went on to say that it has been the foresight of this government to invest heavily in the training of hospitality workers throughout the length and breadth of Dominica.

“Farmers, fishermen, taxi drivers and other goods and service providers also stand to benefit from this investment,” he said.

Tonge stated further that government is committed to ensuring that the partnership with the Marriott brand, “will be long term and beneficial to both parties.”

“We will continue to address transport to Dominica by improving air access and broadening relationships with new and existing airlines which service Dominica,” he remarked.

Tonge noted that infrastructural development through roads and bridges remain a constant priority for Government, “ and while we rebuild major roadways following the effects of climate change events, we are building back better.”

He stated that significant focus is also being placed on maintaining a visitor friendly and welcoming environment.

“This includes enhancements to the infrastructure in the city of Roseau and town of Portsmouth as well as upgrades and further development of our tourism products,” he noted.

Tonge went on to say that the Government has made $15-million available to existing hotels and restaurants to expand or upgrade its properties to enhance visitor satisfaction, and at the same time exceeding standards, as per their recommendations.

“Government has increased its marketing budget, investing more heavily in the systematic promotion of Dominica to travel agents, tour operators and potential visitors,” he said. “All of these initiatives mentioned above have been made possible from the proceeds of the Citizenship by Investment Program…”

Tonge said he is confident that the Marriott brand, with over 5,500 properties, in 11o countries worldwide, will find Dominica to be one of its most sought after locations.

“Our offering of a combination of heritage, cultural, urban and environmental experiences will be a hit with your guests,” he noted.

He said Dominica remains the most uniquely positioned not only as regards to its location in the Caribbean archipelago, “but also by virtue of its vast untouched natural attractions which are currently sitting waiting to welcome all.”

Tonge said he is honoured to be part of the “most transformational government elected to office since independence”

Meantime; CEO of Silver Beach Resort Alick Lawrence said one of the opportunities afforded by the current state of Dominica’s hotel stock is that developers of hotels under the CBI Program, have the ability to define the type of hotel industry for which Dominica will become known.

“This is both an awesome and exciting challenge and responsibility and we at Silver Beach intend to deliver a product and service which make an important contribution to that decision,” he stated.

Lawrence revealed that at the end of this month a series of meetings will be held in Dominica involving all the major players, or potential players in the construction phase.

“A similar meeting between our team and the Marriott team will follow in Miami,” he revealed.

He stated also that the intention is to commence construction of the resort in this half of the year.

“Various activities are already in motion to achieve this,” he said.